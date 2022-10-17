Wilberforce accident: Man hit by truck on industrial site

<!–

A worker has tragically been killed after he was run over by a truck on an industrial estate in Sydney’s outer north-west.

Emergency services were called to Box Avenue in Wilberforce shortly after 8am on Monday after receiving reports that a man had been injured in a crash.

Paramedics treated the 71-year-old man – who had been hit by the lorry while he was at the work site – but he died at the scene.

A worker, 71, was killed after he was hit by a truck on an industrial estate in Sydney’s outer north-west (pictured)

The entire site was cordoned off with several police units in attendance (pictured)

Officers attached to the Hawkesbury Police Area Command have established a crime scene and commenced investigations.

The entire work site was cordoned off with several patrol vehicles and plainclothes detectives present.

A specialist forensics team worked behind the cordoned off area on Monday morning.

SafeWork NSW were also notified and have commenced their own investigation.

Officers and detectives were at the scene on Monday and have launched an investigation (pictured)