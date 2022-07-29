Wikipedia SUSPENDS edits to its ‘recession’ page after woke users changed definition to Biden’s

Wikipedia has suspended the editing function on its ‘Recession’ page after users flocked to change it to agree with President Biden’s claim that the US is not experiencing a downturn.

The page has changed at least 47 times in a period of approximately 24 hours, with an admin excluding unregistered users until August in an effort to curb what the encyclopedia website characterizes as “vandalism” and “malicious” editing.

The edit-freeze comes as numerous members of the Biden administration have attempted to claim the country is not in recession by casting doubt on the definition of the word, which has been widely believed to be two consecutive quarters of negative economic activity. grow.

One member repeatedly made changes to the Wikipedia page to insist there was “no global consensus” on the definition of recession, in what appears to be a bizarre attempt to push White House messages.

The Commerce Department confirmed in a report Thursday that the US met that exact definition — and announced that gross domestic product shrank 0.9 percent in the second quarter, after falling 1.6 percent in the first quarter.

Wikipedia’s recession page edit history. The page was locked after being edited 47 times in 24 hours this week

The history of the Wikipedia page showed a deluge of edits, with an editor by the name of Soibangla combing through the page, wiping out all references to the generally accepted definition of a recession.

Soibangla then replaced those definitions with rules more in line with the Biden administration’s view, with one line stating, “There is no global consensus on the definition of a recession.”

Some editors then tried to reprimand Soibangla’s changes, only to have another round of recession-doubting editors tweak the article back to their ambiguous definitions.

A Wikipedia administrator froze the edit feature due to a “continued addition of unsourced or poorly sourced content,” the website reads, while a banner at the top of the page warns readers that the article may have been “affected by a current event” and to content not to be fooled for the time being.

US gross domestic product shrank 0.9 percent in the second quarter, after falling 1.6 percent in the first quarter. Two consecutive quarters of contracting GDP is the classic definition of a recession

The consumer price index hit a four-decade high of 9.1 percent in June — an astonishing level of inflation for an economy apparently contracting

As the recession warning realized on Thursday grew stronger than in previous weeks, the Biden administration took active steps to cast doubt on the definition of a recession and instead started talking about a period of ‘slow growth’.

In a weekend interview with NBC, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, “This is not an economy in recession. But we are in a transition period where growth is slowing down and that is necessary and appropriate and we need to grow steadily and sustainably.”

On Monday, National Economic Council director Brian Deese echoed Yellen’s claims, referring to “this period of uncertainty, to a period of more stable, steady growth.”

President Biden himself grabbed the phrase and flatly denied that there was a recession.

“I don’t think we’re going into a recession,” he told reporters on Monday. “I hope we move from this rapid growth to steady growth.”

Biden faced heavy criticism Thursday for still failing to mention the word recession in a statement released after the Commerce Department released figures showing the US had entered a textbook recession.

“It’s no surprise that the economy is slowing as the Federal Reserve tries to cut inflation,” Biden said instead.

“But even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right track and will come through this transition stronger and safer,” he added. strong consumer spending and low unemployment are signs that the US economy remains robust.

The White House denied that the US meets the criteria for a recession and said a panel of economists must officially declare the economy is no longer growing.

Republican critics accused the administration of going against reality, with House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy saying in a speech, “You’d rather redefine a recession than restore a healthy economy.”

The new report from the Commerce Department was unexpected news, as most economists had forecast modest GDP growth in the second quarter.

However, stock market reactions were muted. The Dow fell 186 points, or 0.58 percent, in morning trading, a relatively small move for the index that has regularly seen much larger swings in recent volatile trading.

Investors may be hoping that the contracting economy will prompt the Federal Reserve to halt or reverse its aggressive path of rate hikes ahead of the central bank’s next policy meeting in September.

Biden’s Full Statement on Shrinking US Economy “After last year’s historic economic growth — and the recovery of all the private sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis — it’s no surprise that the economy is slowing as the Federal Reserve tries to cut inflation. But even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right track and will come through this transition stronger and safer. Our labor market remains historically strong, with unemployment at 3.6% and more than 1 million jobs in the second quarter alone. Consumer spending continues to grow. Earlier this week, I met with the chairman of SK Group of Korea, just one of the companies to have invested more than $200 billion in US manufacturing since I took office, enabling a historic recovery in US manufacturing. “My economic plan is to reduce inflation without giving up all the economic gains we’ve made. Congress has a historic opportunity to do just that by passing the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act without delay.”

The Fed has raised benchmark interest rates to address rising inflation, but higher interest rates tend to slow growth by making it more expensive for businesses and consumers to borrow.

But even as the economy is turning in the first half of the year, the Fed’s higher interest rates have not dampened rising consumer prices.

The consumer price index hit a four-decade high of 9.1 percent in June — an astonishing level of inflation for an economy that was apparently contracting.

Biden said in his statement Thursday that his “economic plan is to reduce inflation without giving up all the economic gains we have made.”

The president called on Congress to pass Democrats’ new Inflation Reduction Act, a scaled-down version of Biden’s Build Back Better package that would raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy to add $433 billion in spending on climate and health care initiatives. to fund.

In response, Republican critics lashed out at the Biden administration, blaming Democrats’ policies for slowing growth and thrashing the White House for denying a recession had arrived.

“We can’t afford the Democrats’ failed policies,” House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said in floor comments Thursday. “But we certainly pay for it.”

“You would rather redefine a recession than restore a healthy economy,” he added.

“This is Joe Biden’s recession. Biden can lie and take the blame all he wants, but that won’t ease the pain Americans feel every time they fill their gas tanks, run errands, check their retirement savings or balance their budgets,” said Ronna McDaniel, president of the United Nations. Republican National Committee. in a statement.

“Biden and Democrats are responsible for our shrinking economy and they are only trying to make it worse,” she added.

Two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth is the informal and widely recognized definition of a recession.

But the White House furiously contests the idea that six months of economic contraction equates to a recession, issuing statements and briefings to spread their message that the economy remains strong.

“While some argue that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession, that is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the economy,” the White House said in a statement last week.

The statement added: “The decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year — even if followed by another GDP decline in the second quarter — is unlikely to indicate a recession.”