Wikipedia leaks the apparent winners of My Kitchen Rules

Fans of My Kitchen Rules were shocked this week after a table of the cooking show winners was erroneously published on Wikipedia.

The image detailed this season’s scores and eliminations, including those from next Wednesday’s grand final, but was quickly removed.

Network Seven has declined to comment, but pointed out that some of the information was incorrect TV tonight on Saturday.

It comes after Wednesday night’s episode got heated when a disgruntled contestant told judge Manu Feildel to “sit full” after he didn’t like her dessert.

Italian sisters Leanne and Milena impressed with their first two courses, but their dessert of a wood-fired chocolate hazelnut calzone did not go down well.

The jury called the pastry ‘too thick’ and Manu said the combination of hazelnut chocolate and ‘sour’ strawberries ‘was wrong’.

He would have preferred fresh fruit rather than “stewed sugary strawberries,” which made the dish “sloppy” and “unwanted.”

After the feedback, Leanne protested in front of the camera in one piece, saying, ‘Who doesn’t love chocolate and strawberries?

“Manu can start filling up.”

Despite scoring just four and five from the judges, their first two courses put them in second place with 87 points, behind Sophie and Katherine’s 95.

The episode was the last Instant Restaurant for Group Two.

For their first course, Leanne and Milena served arancini, which their fellow participants loved, despite the cheese not completely melting in the middle.

Then they served homemade spaghetti with Italian sausage and broccoli rabe.

“That’s a huge tick, perfect, delicious, wonderful,” Judge Matt Preston said.

The show is now in Finals Week with Cooks Offs, Semi and Grand Final screening from Sunday to Wednesday on Seven.