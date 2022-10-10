WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has Covid as wife says next few days will be ‘crucial’

<!–

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has tested positive for Covid and is facing isolation in his prison cell with the coming days “crucial” for him, his “concerned” wife has revealed.

Stella Assange told the PA news agency she is concerned about his health, which has deteriorated since he was sent to Belmarsh prison three years ago after being dragged from the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

He is engaged in a lengthy legal battle to avoid extradition to the United States.

News of the Covid infection emerged over the weekend, as thousands of people staged demonstrations in London, Washington DC and Melbourne to demand Assange’s release from prison.

Ms Assange said: “Julian felt unwell last week but started to feel ill on Friday.

“He started coughing and developed a fever. He got some paracetamol. He tested positive for Covid on Saturday, the same day thousands of people took to the streets to support him.

Julian Assange has tested positive for Covid after he started feeling unwell last week (pictured in January 2020)

Ms Assange said the UK government must speak to authorities in the United States to end the extradition bid launched in 2019.

One of Julian Assange’s boys grinned at the crowd reception, some of whom wore life-sized cardboard cutouts of their father

“I’m obviously worried about him and the next few days will be crucial for his general health. He is now locked in his cell 24 hours a day.’

Ms Assange said she was delighted by the number of people who formed a human chain around Parliament on Saturday, estimated to have been more than 5,000.

It was the largest event of its kind in support of the WikiLeaks founder, who has received support from human rights groups, journalist groups and others around the world.

Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn joined hundreds of protesters outside the Palace of Westminster to demonstrate against the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

Russell Brand also joined the protests against the Australian activist’s extradition

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was imprisoned in Iran for six years and released earlier this year after debts were settled, was also photographed during the protest with her husband and daughter.

Assange’s wife, Stella, accompanied by their two young sons, was cheered by protesters who formed a human chain

Last month, US lawyers and journalists who visited Assange when he was at the Ecuadorian embassy said they are suing the CIA, claiming it was spying on their private conversations in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

Supporters of the WikiLeaks founder demonstrated outside parliament on Saturday to demand an end to a US attempt to extradite him to face criminal charges.

Hundreds, including former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, gathered in a line that stretched from the perimeter of parliament and meandered across the nearby Westminster Bridge to the other side of the River Thames.

Cardboard cutouts were seen at the protest, where hundreds gathered outside Parliament

“It’s been going on for three and a half years. It’s a blot on the UK and a blot on the Biden administration,” she said.

Assange, 51, is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts, including an espionage charge, related to WikiLeaks’ disclosure of confidential US military data and diplomatic telegrams.

Washington says he has put lives in danger. His supporters say he was victimized for exposing the US misdeeds in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Assange’s legal team has appealed to the Supreme Court against London’s decision to extradite him.