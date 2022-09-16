Wigan Warriors 8-20 Leeds Rhinos: James Bentley scores two tries as visitors reach Grand Final

Rob Burrow and Danny McGuire were still playing when Leeds Rhinos were last crowned Super League champions in 2017.

Now Rohan Smith’s class of 2022 have a chance to make their own piece of history after a pretty stunning win.

Some 4,000 traveling supporters floated out of the DW Stadium on Friday night, barely believing that their club has seen a dizzying turnaround this season.

Leeds took advantage of a resilient defensive display in the first half at Wigan . defeat

“March together,” they chanted after the rhinos sealed their place at Old Trafford next Saturday. They will face defending champions St Helens of Salford – who meet in the second semi-final of the play-off – with the aim of winning a ninth Grand Final.

Wigan crushed Leeds’ line for much of the first 40 minutes, only showing Liam Marshall’s clinically executed effort. Eight-time champions Leeds gradually began to persevere in their task and a dramatic turn of events shortly after half-time set them on their way to victory.

First hooker Jarrod O’Connor ran across the line, before Wigan lost star man Bevan French to a foot injury. James Bentley added a second try from Leeds and the visitors sent England forward John Bateman off the field for a dangerously high tackle.

Leeds was on its knees earlier this year when Richard Agar retired as head coach just six games into the season. But the transformation since Smith arrived from Australia in May has been quite staggering.

Leeds turned the game upside down with quick attempts from Jarrod O’Connor and James Bentley

The rhinos followed here as Marshall dove over the line in a typical acrobatic fashion.

That gave Wigan confidence and they started to dominate. But they couldn’t afford their pressure and Zak Hardaker’s penalty knocked them off goal after Bevan French was punched.

The Rhinos attacked the end where their massive and vociferous support was housed in the second half.

After Zane Tetevano was refused from close range, O’Connor ran across the line.

French then took off in apparent discomfort before Bentley hit a kick from Aidan Sezer in the right channel, with Hardaker converting and giving Leeds a 14-4 lead. Moments later, Sezer launched a kick downfield and was caught late and high by Bateman, who was ejected. Leeds had their third try when Bentley dove across the line in the final quarter, but Sam Powell scored a late consolation attempt for Wigan.