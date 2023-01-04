Wife’s husband whose 2019 murder remains unsolved is arrested after assaulting current wife

The husband of a Delaware woman whose 2019 murder remains unsolved has been arrested on a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting his current wife and biting off her finger.

Benjamin Ledyard, 55, has been charged with second-degree assault, terrorist threat and endangerment during the New Year’s Eve attack on Stephanie Ledyard, whom he married in 2021.

The Delaware State Police say the New Castle County sexual assault case is “unrelated” to the murder of Ledyard’s former wife, Susan Morrissey Ledyard, and “does not affect our investigation at this time.”

Susan’s body was discovered on July 23, 2019 in the Brandywine River in Wilmington, Delaware. Her murder investigation is “still active and ongoing,” state police say.

Ledyard, who has not been named as a suspect in Susan’s murder, was arrested Sunday on assault charges and is being held on $77,000 bond at the Howard Young Correctional Institution. He must appear in court on January 25.

In the most recent photo posted to Ledyard’s Facebook page, he and his current wife Stephanie Nixon Ledyard pose at Christmas, just days before he allegedly assaulted her.

Ledyard was taken into custody Sunday after New Castle County police were called to the couple’s home on Camp David Road in the Talleyville neighborhood of Presidential Estates.

The couple had gotten into an argument over loud music and he allegedly chased her around the house waving a billiard cue at her, according to the police report.

Stephanie Nixon Ledyard, 54, who had fled the house to call for help, suffered injuries allegedly caused by her husband.

According to the warrant obtained by WHYY, Stephanie told police that Ledyard had been drinking while playing pool when she asked him to turn down the loud music.

The pair began to argue, and Ledyard told his wife, “I’m definitely going to give you a good beating tonight,” before picking up a cue and “starting waving” it at her.

Stephanie told police he chased her around the house with the cue and hit her with what she said was a “white square marble block with a black statue on it,” the warrant said.

Ledyard then pushed Stephanie to the floor, grabbed her by the hair, and “repeatedly slammed” her “head against the hardwood floor,” she stated.

Officers wrote in the report that Ledyard “refused” to talk to them.

The court documents also revealed that Ledyard was charged last summer for an earlier assault on Stephanie, in which he allegedly bit off the tip of her little finger.

Stephanie had previously told authorities at Wilmington Hospital’s emergency room that she injured her finger on a door frame and that Ledyard was with her at the time.

But this week she told police that Ledyard bit off the tip of her finger and told her, “I think I swallowed it.”

He was charged with first-degree assault on New Year’s Day.

Ledyard’s New Year’s Day arrest comes more than three years after his former wife Susan was found dead in Wilmington’s Brandywine River on July 23, 2019. Her car was found parked on Walkers Mill Road, about three miles upstream.

It wasn’t until months later that Susan’s death was determined to be murder.

In September 2019, Delaware State Police said they did not believe Susan committed suicide, and were certain she had not entered the water where her car was found.

The state physician’s office determined that Susan’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and drowning. In November 2019, state police officially declared her death a homicide.

Ledyard had previously told police he went to a movie the night Susan was last seen in July 2019. He said he came home and went to bed while Susan stayed up texting friends on the West Coast.

He told Date line that he was awakened the next morning by the Delaware State Police looking for Susan. They told him they found his wife’s car.

Susan’s sister Meg Morrissey Heinicke told DailyMail.com that they “cannot comment on the recent arrest.”

“We want to remind the public that Susan’s case is an active, open murder investigation,” she wrote in an email. “We will continue to do everything we can to resolve this matter. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Susan’s family and friends love and miss her terribly and we will continue to fight for answers.”

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Susan’s case.

“For two years now, it’s been such a dark cloud of real, true horror,” Meg Morrissey Heinicke, one of Ledyard’s sisters, told local news outlets.

“We’re still hopeful because we talk to people who say it’s not unusual for cases to take several years to resolve, but it was really hard.”

Ledyard’s family has created The Susan Morrissey Foundation in honor of her awarding a cash scholarship to a student at Academy Park High School.

Susan was an English teacher in California and Pennsylvania for more than 20 years and loved sharing her passion for the written word, according to the foundation’s website.

In June 2021, the foundation awarded the first $2,500 Susan Morrissey Ledyard Award for Achievement in English to Academy Park High School student Nicholas Manus.

Detectives continue to gather information from the public about Susan’s murder and her activities in the hours before her death.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Detective Daniel Grassi of the Homicide Division at 302 365-8441 or daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-333 or via the Internet at www.delawarecrimestoppersweb.com.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness to a crime or has lost a loved one to sudden death and needs help, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to provide you with support and resources 24 hours a day via a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You can also email the director of the unit at debra.reed@state.de.us.