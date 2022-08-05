Wife’s fury as thug, 18, who beat husband and left him brain damaged could be released in WEEKS

An attacker of a man who was beaten so hard by school bullies when he tried to save a child who was bullied and cannot speak is released within weeks.

Alan Willson, 47, spent three weeks in a coma after the horrific attack by brothers Archie, 16, George Tilley, 14, and Harry Furlong, 18, on Easter Sunday last year.

Mr Willson now has permanent brain damage and cannot speak, meaning he and his wife now rely on hand gestures and body language to understand each other.

Alan, a former caregiver, was sprinting from his home in Worthing, West Sussex, to nearby Longcroft Park when he learned that a group of boys had been violent towards an 11-year-old.

But when he tried to intervene, he was knocked unconscious — after the group hit him with a three-foot log, shattering his skull.

Mr Willson suffered lung trauma, broken bones and fractures to his spine – and had to undergo surgery on his brain at Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

After being found guilty of the crime, the brothers were each sentenced to 12 years in prison, but Furlong was given only 20 months.

Having already spent some time indoors, he will now be released within the next four weeks, although he was not sentenced until June.

His wife Annie said, “Emotionally I’m a wreck. I cannot allow my feelings to be shown because I have children.

Our whole life is turned upside down.

“Everyone thinks justice has been done. But really coming out after two months, that’s not justice.’

Alan has been at home with Annie for about a year, during which time Annie told ITV News that he had made huge improvements.

She said, “He used to be a very intelligent man. He is still very intelligent. He was perfect, brilliant. And he’s doing so well in the year he’s been home.’

She added: “All our plans have fallen apart.”

Hearing that Furlong could be released next month, she said: ‘I’m sick, I was going crazy. I’ve done nothing but fight for a year and I’m tired.

‘He is’ [Alan] just totally locked up.

Alan now has hearing problems, dental problems, can’t go to the toilet alone and can’t take care of his personal hygiene.

The couple struggles to get benefits or compensation because Alan can’t even sign with his own name.

Archie and George Tilley were each sentenced to 12 years in prison after assaulting the former caretaker with a 3-foot wooden block in a park after an argument over a Frisbee.

During their trial, the judge said he was left bloodied, incapacitated and on the ground in the wake of the brutal attack.

Police were called to Whitebeam Road in Worthing around 7.30pm on April 4 last year after Willson was found injured on the street following the violent attack in nearby Longcroft Park.

George Tilley was 13 and Archie 14 when they attacked Mr Willson with a force that Judge Christine Henson QC described as ‘beyond the understanding of most people’.

Archie Tilley had two previous convictions for three violations. George had five convictions for 18 violations. He was only ten at the time of his first recorded crime. All violations were for violence, including ABH and battery.

The jury was shown chilling CCTV footage from the train station of the boys reenacting their brutal attack on Mr Willson.

The teens bragged and joked when Mr. Willson was airlifted to the hospital. A girl who saw the boys at the train station described to police how they “bragged”.

In an impact statement at the time, Ms Willson said:

“Alan was the kindest man who would help anyone in no time, no questions asked. You attacked him as a group and only stopped when he was on the ground, bleeding and unconscious.

An avid snowboarder and football fan, he enjoyed his time with his family, dining out and making his kids laugh uncontrollably. We have raised our children with good morals.

“I do believe that before this happened, my son and his friends invited you to play football with them. They didn’t know what you would do to my Alan.

“Because of your actions, my husband cannot now talk, play with his children, work and control his body.

He has no mental capacity, no vision in his left eye and has a massive brain injury from which he will never fully recover. He has hearing problems, dental problems, cannot go to the toilet or take care of his personal hygiene.

‘He’s not the same man.

“He’s locked up in this strange body that he doesn’t understand. He will never again be able to enjoy the things he enjoyed so much.

“He’s stopped saying silly things to make us laugh. He no longer gives us hugs and hugs that we used to enjoy so much. You sentenced not only him to life, but me, our young son and the rest of Alan’s family.

“Many, many tears have been shed by me and Alan’s family in mourning the loss of a great man.

“Even though he clings to life, he will never live a normal life again and will always be dependent on others.”