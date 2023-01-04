‘Wifelet’ lover of the late 7th Marquess of Bath sues his estate after nothing is left in will

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A battle has broken out in the High Court over the estate of the late Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath – a man as famous for keeping mistresses as ‘females’ and his love of the arts.

During a 51-year marriage to his Hungarian-British wife, actress Anna Gael, Lord Bath enjoyed the favors of 74 lovers or ‘females’.

He immortalized his entanglements with them in a series of murals which he prominently displayed in Longleat House, the family seat and safari park in Wiltshire.

But his relentless pursuit of pleasure meant he left behind not only a £23 million personal estate, but also a legal and emotional quagmire, as made clear by the Supreme Court’s claim.

Amanda Doyle, one of the lovers or ‘wives’ of the late Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, is suing his estate after she was omitted from her lover’s will following his death at the age of 87 in 2020

Lord Bath (pictured with Mrs Doyle in 2005) was as famous for his colorful private life and keeping ‘females’ as he was for his love of the arts

It was brought against the trustees of Alexander Bath by Amanda Doyle, a former music producer who was estimated to be 69.

Doyle insists that for 21 years she was ‘entirely financially dependent’ on ‘the Loins of Longleat’, as Bath was popularly known – a period which, she says, only ended with his death, aged 87, in April 2020 after contracting the coronavirus.

Like all her wives, Doyle was not mentioned in Bath’s will, in which he left everything to Anna, their daughter Lenka and son Ceawlin, now the 8th Marquess.

The late 7th Marquess of Bath pictured outside Longleat House, Wiltshire, in 1997

Lord Bath and Amanda Doyle are photographed together in London in 2002. She was one of his wives

The current Marquess is married to Strictly star Emma Weymouth. Bath’s widow Anna died last September.

Doyle says she first met Bath at a Tommy Hilfiger launch party in the late 1990s, and is now seeking “such reasonable financial provision as the court sees fit.”

She took up residence in a cottage on the 10,000 acre Longleat estate in 2004 and hopes the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 will help her cause.

It states that those who were financially dependent on the deceased can claim ‘financial provision’ in certain circumstances.

Shortly after Bath’s death, Doyle insisted she was more important to the lecherous aristocrat than any other wife.

“I’m the one who had the long relationship, the emotional relationship, the sexual relationship,” she said. ‘We were twin souls, two peas in a pod. He was my life.’

Only a few of the wives of the 7th Marquess remained at Longleat’s site at the time of his death, including Trudie Juggernauth-Sharma and Amanda Doyle.