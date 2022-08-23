Wife who left ‘dream husband’ for woman explains why she gave up her marriage, house, and job

A woman who left her ‘dream man’, her home and her career after realizing she was gay at age 35 talks about how traveling the world and living in a van has made her so much happier.

Lauren Burgess, now 37, a California business coach, recalls feeling “grateful and content” every night during the early years of his marriage to Matt, 40.

But over time, she soon began to realize that “something wasn’t right” — and one day she developed chronic hives and was told by doctors that it was stress.

In an effort to relax, she then embarked on a solo road trip along America’s West Coast – and while traveling, she realized she was a lesbian.

In February 2021 she divorced her husband; they then moved out of their house together and decided to live in a buggy full time so she could see the world.

Now based in Joshua Tree, California, she says she is “living her dream life” while embracing her sexuality.

“I lived a life that I was told would make me happy. I had the dream man, the house, the dog and the career – but I started to realize that something wasn’t right,” she explained recently.

‘Every night I went to bed grateful and satisfied. I had a house and a job that I was passionate about, but I was working very long hours which made me [get] hives.

“I was in and out of the hospital until my therapist told me to drop something to get better.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Lauren found herself becoming depressed.

She bought a van on Craigslist and embarked on her adventure, which she thought would only last a few weeks. And in that time she discovered things about herself that she never knew

“During the trip it all clicked and I realized that I was absolutely gay. It all made sense. I knew I had to go back to my husband to talk about divorce,” she recalls

She and Matt went into marriage counseling and planned a trip together, but he decided at the last minute that he didn’t want to go.

“I could barely get out of bed,” she admitted of the early months of the pandemic. “Matt and I started marriage counseling and we discussed travel.

“But suddenly he changed his mind and had the confidence to tell me it wasn’t what he wanted.”

Lauren decided it was something she still wanted to pursue, so she bought a van on Craigslist and started her adventure.

During that time, however, she discovered some things about herself that she never knew.

“It was great,” she recalls. “I had seen a lot of people on social media talking about their sexuality and I started to realize that maybe I am bisexual.

While admitting that telling Matt was “really difficult,” she added that he was “supportive.” The two broke up in February 2021. They will be seen in 2019

“It’s been very hard, but I had to follow my dreams,” she explained. “I used to think I was living the life of my dreams, but now it really is. Now I’m living my dream life and traveling the world’

She recently went on holiday to Europe, where she explored cities such as Paris (left), Amsterdam (right), Copenhagen, Lisbon and London.

‘I had experimented with women at university, but didn’t like it. It was just kind of fun then.’

While admitting that telling Matt was “really difficult,” she added that he was “supportive.” The two broke up in February 2021.

“It was so difficult, but he was supportive and understanding,” she said. “It felt very selfish and I had a lot to grieve.

“Matt is a wonderful person and I still care deeply for him. It was very difficult, but I had to follow my dreams.

After living in her van for a year, Lauren bought a house in Joshua Tree, California, in January 2022. She recently went on holiday to Europe, where she explored cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Lisbon and London.