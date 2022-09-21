Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reached a deal to be interviewed by the Jan. 6 panel

<!–

Supreme Court wife Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni Thomas will speak with the committee Jan. 6, a new report reveals.

The House panel investigating the Capitol attack has reached an agreement with Thomas after months of speculation about whether she would adhere to the Democrats’ selection committee.

Thomas will be interviewed by the panel in the coming weeks, a source close to the panel told CNN Wednesday night.

Ginni Thomas (pictured) has reached a deal to be interviewed by the Jan. 6 commission, a new report revealed Wednesday evening

Thomas is married to conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas

News that the panel wanted to speak to Thomas after it became known that the committee was in possession of email correspondence between her and Donald Trump’s election attorney John Eastman.

They also had text messages between Thomas and Mark Meadows, who was Trump’s chief of staff at the time of the message exchange. These reports showed that Thomas was urging Meadows to continue the fight to undo the 2020 presidential election.

Wife of one of the most conservative Supreme Court justices nominated by President George HW Bush, Thomas is a lawyer and conservative activist.