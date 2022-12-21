Wife of Rotterdam 'baby killer' accused of perjury

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY (NEWS10) — A Schenectady woman has been charged with withholding information about the abuse of two foster children in her care. Latisha Greene, 27, has been charged with lying to the grand jury about her knowledge of her husband’s abuse of the foster children.

Her husband, Dequan, was recently convicted of the December 20, 2020 murder of four-year-old Charlie Gray. The local newspaper, the Times Union, said at his sentencing, Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski called Dequan Greene a “baby killer.” He was also convicted of molesting Charlie’s five-year-old brother from September 2020 to December 2020.

Weeks after her husband was convicted of the murder, prosecutors alleged that Latisha Greene not only knew that Charlie was being abused in the months leading up to his death, but took an active part in it. She was arraigned Monday on multiple charges of perjury and endangering the welfare of a child in Schenectady County Court and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On December 20, 2020, first responders were sent to a home on Broadway in Rotterdam for a child with respiratory distress. The boy was not breathing when paramedics arrived, police say. He later died at Ellis Hospital.

Investigators said Dequan Greene stomped on the boy’s chest, causing internal injuries to his liver and intestines. Greene later claimed that the boy lost consciousness after falling out of a highchair.

In Schenectady court, prosecutors said that after Latisha Greene’s biological children were removed from her custody, she lied in several family court proceedings and falsely testified that her husband had not bruised either child. She also lied on the witness stand, prosecutors allege, when she denied sending a text message to her husband that said, “no more bruises we need to heal.”

Other charges in the seven-count allegation that Greene “engaged in a course of action likely to be detrimental to the well-being of Charlie and his five-year-old brother.”

“The People’s theory of the case is that Greene and her husband both physically abused the boys and that Greene used the COVID pandemic and other excuses to prevent foster care providers from discovering the children’s physical injuries,” a spokesperson for the agency said. District Attorney of Schenectady County. said in a statement. “Later, Greene deliberately attempted to mislead the Schenectady family court judge about her knowledge of and participation in the abuse in order to regain custody of her own children and evade responsibility for her conduct.”

After her arraignment, Latisha Greene was released on her own accord. She continues to run Ebenezer’s Dream Care Center in Glenville, providing “drop-in” childcare and running a preschool academy.

In a long online statement, Latrisha Greene claimed that she can no longer let the “excessive use of power” interrupt her family. “The corrupt system will be exposed,” she said. “It hurts that I have to go through this for the sake of my children. I have done nothing wrong and I will not allow the system to tell me I did it.”

The maximum sentence if Greene is convicted of perjury is two-and-a-third years to seven years indeterminate on each count. If convicted on charges of endangering a child’s welfare, the maximum sentence for each is 364 days of local incarceration.

This case has been investigated by the Rotterdam Police Department, the Schenectady County Child Protection Agency, the New York State Police Computer Forensics Lab, and the Schenectady District Attorney. The People is represented by Assistant District Attorney Michael Nobles. Greene is represented by attorney Danielle Neroni.