Wife of county singer Jake Flint posts again after he died in his sleep on their wedding night

Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint’s wife posted another heartbreaking tribute to her husband after he died in his sleep after their marriage.

Jake, 37, died Saturday night hours after saying “yes” to his bride Brenda near Owasso, Oklahoma — about 15 miles outside of Tusla. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Brenda announced the death of the ‘I’m Not OK’ album singer on social media as she now prepares for his funeral.

On Tuesday, his heartbroken bride wrote, “We should go through wedding photos, but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People are not meant to feel so much pain. I can’t take it much anymore. I need him here.’

She also posted a video of her dancing and kissing Jake on their wedding day with the caption “I don’t understand.”

Jake was from Holdenville, Oklahoma and had released two albums in 2016 and 2020.

The shock and grief was evident in the Oklahoma music community when news of his sudden and untimely death spread.

Jake’s longtime publicist Clif Doyal confirmed the news of the singer’s death, The Oklahoman reported.

‘He wasn’t just a customer, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by all. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had a great sense of humor. He made everyone laugh and made everyone feel welcome,” Doyal said.

“He was an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music.”

Jake’s manager, Brenda Cline, announced his passing in a social media post.

“It is with a broken heart and deep sadness that I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away,” Cline wrote. “I tried to post several times today, but you can’t comment on what you can’t handle.”

Though it rained on their wedding day, the weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of the couple, who said yes in front of all their friends and family.

Mike Hosty, a one-man band from the Oklahoma town of Norman who played at the wedding, told local news. It was raining, but he had rented a 40 by 60 circus tent. it on the floor – and that was my stage. Jake says, “Is that good for you?” And I go, ‘Jake, that’s perfect.’ A piece of plywood or a flatbed trailer is what I’m good at.’

He said, “I still have the mud in my old van… but it was just a nice wedding. And it’s just a tragedy what happened.’

Born in 1985, Jake grew up in Holdenville, a thriving oilfield town in southeastern Oklahoma, the son of a wild oilman. He also grew up with his “hard-working mother” according to his biography, and a single sibling.

According to his biography, he was transferred to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Jake says he was always the “outcast country kid in the city.”

Jake got his love of music from his father, who raised him on John Denver, James Taylor and Dire Straits, as well as local singers, his website added.

The country singer also developed a taste for grunge in the 1990s after becoming close with his sister’s rocker friends.

Jake’s first foray into playing music was a result of his father being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease and being unable to provide physical interaction with his son.

Concerned that he could not participate in sports with Jake, his father commissioned some of his lifelong best friends to teach Jake how to play the guitar and take him to regional bluegrass festivals.

Sadly, Jake’s father later succumbed to his illness, and that tragedy inspired the singer’s music.