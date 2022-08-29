Wife of cop shot dead slams QLD police claims ‘cover up’

The heartbroken wife of a heroic cop has lashed out at police, claiming a possible ‘cover-up’ had been orchestrated after her husband was shot by a wanted man in an ambush.

Speaking to 7News Spotlight on Sunday, senior Constable Susan Forte opened up to reporter Denham Hitchcock about the traumatic 2017 incident in which her husband, Brett Forte, was shot and killed by a mad gunman.

Senior Constable Forte died after his vehicle was laced with 27 bullets from an automatic weapon fired by Ricky Maddison in the Lockyer Valley, west of Brisbane, on May 29, 2017.

Ms Forte accused the Queensland Police, along with an inquest into her husband’s death, of trying everything to silence her about the operational errors that she believes contributed to his death.

Senior Constable Brett Forte (left with wife Susan on right) was shot and killed by Ricky Maddison in the Lockyer Valley, west of Brisbane, on May 29, 2017.

During the year-long investigation by Denham Hitchcock, it was revealed that murderer Ricky Maddison, 40, had a history of extreme domestic violence and police also knew he possessed multiple automatic weapons.

Years before the deadly attack, police had received a warning about Maddison from a man named Dennis John Distant, who Maddison knew because the killer hung out with his “drug-addicted son.”

“He had several rifles of different calibers…I know they were automatics,” Mr Distant said in his tip to police.

“I reported it to the police, but the police never came and did anything about it…they agreed to take out the police.

“I told Scott they want to get you (sic).”

During the year-long investigation by Denham Hitchcock, it was revealed that Ricky Maddison (pictured), 40, had a history of extreme domestic violence and police were also informed that he possessed multiple automatic weapons.

Scott Stahlhut was in charge of the Queensland Police Tactical Crime Unit at the time of the shooting and was Brett’s boss.

“He would wait by the side of the driveway and shoot them when they came in,” Mr. Distant said.

This vital information was not passed on to Brett Forte and his partner Catherine Nielsen.

Senior Constable Nielsen added, “What I’ll say, if Brett and I had known information that other people knew, there’s no way we would have gone on (pursuing Ricky Maddison).”

Mrs. Forte said it was her duty to fight for her husband.

“I’m Brett’s voice now, Brett’s in a coffin, he’s in the cemetery… all because of a day that could have been prevented,” Mrs. Forte said.

“Every time I go deeper into it they told me I’m making things up, I think stupid… and I always got the same question: ‘are you trying to get the police into trouble’ ‘you will be seen as a vengeful widow”.

“Brett’s death was preventable, people knew, they didn’t share information… because of their passivity and the knowledge that they knew… that’s why Brett is dead.

“Because I’ve been asking questions, it’s like ‘how dare you ask questions, you have no right to ask questions, you just sit down, you shut up, you look at the assignment we’re giving and stop doing it. asking questions.”‘

“I’m Brett’s voice now, Brett’s in a coffin, he’s in the cemetery… all because of a day that could have been prevented,” his wife, Senior Constable Susan Forte (pictured) told 7News Spotlight

On the last day of the inquest into Brett’s death, Ms. Forte denied the right to read her victim statement.

It was blocked by lawyers acting on behalf of the Queensland Police, including the Police Commissioner.

“It’s a big risk, but Cath and I are not heard, we are shut down every time … so I’m talking to you (Denham Hitchcock), I’m desperate it’s my last resort and I would risk my job making moves because they don’t want me to talk, they want to silence me,” said Mrs. Forte.

“But I’m telling the truth, so it won’t hurt to tell the truth.”

“Brett’s death was preventable, people knew, they weren’t sharing information…because of their passivity and the knowledge that they knew…that’s why Brett (center photo) is dead,” Ms Forte said.

The day after Forte was murdered, Maddison was shot dead by police after being asked more than 80 times to surrender during a 20-hour siege.

He was wanted for domestic violence and had given officers a 30-minute police chase, just minutes after a lengthy phone call with Sergeant Peter Jenkins, where he refused to turn himself in.

Footage of the shooting and the chilling sound of the call were released by the state coroner last year as part of the investigation into the deaths of Constable Forte and Maddison.

Brett Forte’s killer Ricky Maddison (pictured) was shot by police later the next day after a 20-hour siege.

The video shows Maddison jumping out of his car to aim a gun at Forte and his partner.

The gunman was driving his Nissan Navara when police saw him just before 2 p.m. on May 29, 2017.

Officers followed him for 26 minutes with sirens blaring and lights flashing as he descended a dirt road.

Constable Forte and his partner Cath Nielsen quickly joined the chase and became the main police vehicle chasing Maddison.

“Keep in mind he was involved in gun-related crimes, so be careful when shooting down,” Officer Forte is heard telling other officers halfway through the chase.

When Maddison came to a stop on the dirt road, he was seen jumping out of his car and suddenly opening fire on the two police officers.

As they tried to flee the area and back onto the road, their car rolled over, leaving Mr. Forte and Ms. Nielsen like ‘sitting ducks’.

Maddison points a gun at Constable Forte and Nielsen before opening fire on the officers

Constable then heard Nielsen screaming for help.

‘Can anyone help? We need help here. We need help here,” she said.

‘We are sitting ducks. Fortie is injured. Fortie is injured. There is blood. We need help here.’

Constable Forte died after being shot in the groin and arm while Maddison fled to a nearby stronghold where he was also later killed.

Before the chase unfolded, Maddison had called his local police station with the 35-minute expletive driving call played during the inquest.

Thanks to the call, the police were able to locate the wanted man in Toowoomba.

Constable Forte had answered the phone before handing it over to Sergeant Jenkins, the… courier post reported.

Maddison argued back and forth with Jenkins about his case, repeatedly refusing to turn himself in.

“Youse (sic) has banned me from society. So that’s why I don’t live by your motherfucking rules anymore,” Maddison is heard saying in the conversation.

‘I have nowhere to live, I haven’t seen my f**king family all year. I don’t get to see my niece or f**king cousin. I don’t get to see my friends, I don’t have a fucking life.

“You broke me and I have nowhere else to go.”

At the end of the conversation, when Sergeant Jenkins asks Maddison to tell him where he is, the gunman is heard laughing and saying ‘You’d like to, wouldn’t you’.