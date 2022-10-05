Wife killer’s bid for freedom in Britain’s first public parole hearing delayed over safety concerns

The first-ever public parole due to take place tomorrow for convicted murderer Russel Causley, 79, has been pushed back by the parole board over fears for the prisoner’s safety.

Causley, 79, killed his wife, Carole Packman, almost 40 years ago before faking her death to evade justice, and has always refused to reveal where he hid her body.

He was due to face a panel of experts tomorrow to decide whether he should be released from prison.

In a historic move, parole chiefs decided the hearing could take place in front of members of the public, media and even the victim’s family for the first time ever in Britain.

But it has since been postponed as it was deemed too risky.

Causley was given a life sentence in 1996 for killing Carole Packman, who disappeared in 1985, a year after he moved his lover into their home in Bournemouth, Dorset.

He initially evaded justice for the better part of a decade after her disappearance by faking his own death as part of an insurance scam.

After finally being caught, he served 23 years for the murder before being released from prison in 2020, but was returned to prison last November after breaching his license conditions.

He has previously claimed that he is not allowed to give evidence at a public hearing, as he believes it would violate his human rights.

Russell Causley, pictured, was given a life sentence for killing Carole Packman, who disappeared in 1985

Causley with Mrs Packman and daughter Samantha. The killer evaded justice for a decade after faking his own death

Carole Packman disappeared in 1985, a year after Causley moved her lover into their home in Bournemouth, Dorset

A Parole Board spokesman confirmed: ‘The parole hearing in the case of Russell Causley, which was scheduled for Thursday 6 October, has had to be postponed.

“The panel has very recently received compelling evidence that a lengthy campaign has been undertaken not only to undermine Mr Causley’s risk management plan but also his personal security.

“In these circumstances, the panel has had to postpone the public hearing to ensure that it can be properly managed in accordance with a fair hearing for all parties and victims.

“The Parole Board had decided that this hearing would be held in public and would be the first case to allow the media and the public to attend a probation hearing.

“This decision still stands and once a new date for the hearing is confirmed, those who have signed up will be contacted with the details.”

Carole’s daughter and grandson, Sam and Neil Gillingham, have campaigned for Causley to remain behind bars as he continues to refuse to reveal the whereabouts of his wife’s body.

The family had also been instrumental in pushing officials to grant an open hearing for Causley, winning the support of former Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab over the summer.

At the time of the bid, the killer’s grandson, Neil, 32, warned that ‘hard and vicious’ Causley is a menace to society and should never have been released – as he hopes his grandfather’s latest hearing will end in failure.

Neil said: ‘He’s still as tough, still as mean and still as mean as he was 40 years ago.

“This whole process has been so difficult and such a rollercoaster that he cannot be trusted and he is not fit for release.”

Daughter Sam reportedly said she has been left “speechless” by the decision to postpone the hearing.

Neil Gillingham (pictured) has previously described his murderous grandfather as having ‘no shame’

She said after a public hearing was given: ‘It’s been a long long battle to get to this point. Without Neil I would not have been able to achieve this on my own.

“I have felt for many years that the parole board has not listened to me as a victim of an ongoing crime.

‘The judiciary just didn’t take reality into account and I felt they didn’t give me enough.

‘Other people have the remains of their loved ones and know what happened. We do not have that.

‘I don’t know what to expect from the parole hearing – but I’m very glad they’ve made the right decision.

“It is important that they are transparent. I don’t understand how they could come to the conclusion that my father is safe to release – but if they do, I want the public to see it.’

The ban on open hearings was lifted in 2021, with then Justice Minister Lucy Frazer QC MP saying: ‘We are aware that parole hearings involve the discussion of sensitive personal matters about prisoners and victims.

Causley had beaten the villain Charles Bronson to reach the first public hearing.

The 70-year-old, who goes by the name Charles Arthur Salvador, is one of Britain’s longest-serving criminals – currently holed up in HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, Bucks.

He has officially contested a public hearing since July.

A date for a new hearing for Causley has not yet been set.