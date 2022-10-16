Wife is shocked by her husband’s VERY strange comment after saying she wants to have children at 30

The woman described the situation on Mumsnet and asked others for advice

A man made a strange confession to his wife about her personality after openly discussing whether they would have children or not.

The couple previously did not want children, but this changed when the woman turned 30.

The man said he could be “persuaded” to have children but is concerned about how she would cope with raising a child.

The woman shared details of the situation mumsnet and asked for advice from other parents.

‘DH [darling husband] and I have been together for many years and we both agreed before that we didn’t want children,” the woman wrote.

‘Since my thirties all that seems to have changed and I feel constantly broody and longing for a child. It’s a kind of maternal pain that I’ve never felt before.

“When he was raising it with DH he was quite shocked and certainly didn’t seem excited.”

On Mumsnet, the woman admitted that she is “a worrier and over-thinker by nature,” while her husband is “very calm.” Hundreds shared their advice on the situation, but opinions were divided (stock image)

Poll What should the couple do? Have a baby and hope for the best 7 votes

Talk to their own parents 2 votes

Talk to a professional 14 votes

Consider what they really want and then decide 13 votes

have no children 14 votes

Financially, the couple is in an “excellent position” to start a family, but the man has expressed his only concern.

“His main concern is my personality, whether I would have a baby and whether I would later regret the decision,” the wife continued, admitting that she is “a worrier and overthinker by nature,” while her husband is “very Calm’.

‘I’m very tense anyway. I tend to be easily stressed and I don’t handle challenges and stressful events very well. I also grew up as an only child and I’m still a little selfish,” she said.

The woman questioned herself and others if she’s “unreasonable” to think she could handle it as a new mom.

Hundreds shared the opinion on the matter and opinions seemed divided.

‘A lot of people with all kinds of personality traits manage to raise them successfully. You sound just like me, and while I certainly haven’t found parenting easy, my kids are in pretty good shape so far!’ wrote a woman.

“Having a child may be just what you need!” said another.

A third added: “It’s not necessarily about your personality, but how you’re going to adapt and change to make room for a baby – as well as whether you need to work on parts of yourself that you wouldn’t want a baby to have.” is picked. on/learn from.’

Another explained that there are “no guarantees” if you have children.

“Previously relaxed people can become significantly less stressed and stressful people less stressed,” the woman wrote.

In the comments, the woman responded, writing: “To answer the questions, I’ve never been so concerned about having anxiety attacks or anything like that, but I find myself worrying and mulling over things that other people are probably more likely to do.” to take .

“Sometimes I’m not a good sleeper because of too much thinking.”