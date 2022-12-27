Wife embarrasses her husband’s Christmas present after what she got was VERY different than what she ordered

An Australian woman roasted her husband after he didn’t meet the exact specifications of her Christmas gift and bought her a gift she didn’t want.

The wife, who chose to remain anonymous, shared her Christmas doubts in a Facebook group dedicated to sharing ‘what you asked for vs. what you got’.

I am roasting my husband for this. What I asked for vs. what he gave me,” he captioned a series of three images showing off the epic blunder.

She asked her husband for the Coach medium hoop earrings, which were on sale for $39.20, but instead received a small pair of Kate Spade hoop earrings that included cubic zirconia.

Her post garnered quite a bit of attention with other wives split on whether or not it was a problem. Some even preferred the choice of Kate Spade.

“I may be in the minority here, but Kate Spade’s are much nicer,” one woman wrote.

‘You need not be so greedy,’ said another.

‘Why do people say “he tried”, when he clearly didn’t? If her husband asks you for a drill and you buy her a screwdriver, does she think she will appreciate what she has? said another.

A third added: ‘Mine got me nothing. So be thankful.’

There were many women who were surprised to see so many accept their ‘terrible gifts’ and were happy to receive nothing at all.

‘These comments made me realize how many women just accept the bare minimum. I used to be like this, but isn’t it okay? If you know what you want and you’re not getting it…then why don’t you say so? If he doesn’t listen, find someone who will,” said one lady.

‘Girl, ignore these women who accept the bottom of the barrel of bullshit from men. Don’t ask me what I want and then get me something else. It’s literally that simple,” said another.

The original poster said that she wasn’t terribly unhappy with Kate Spade’s earrings, but that she would have been better off receiving the ones she chose.