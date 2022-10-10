Wife of Daniel Heritage post letter to husband after he died in her arms rock climbing in Canada

The heartbroken wife of an Australian man who died in a horror climbing accident has written a heartbreaking letter to her late husband.

Daniel Heritage, 28, fell to his death in Calgary’s Rocky Mountains on Wednesday, just months after setting off on the trip of a lifetime with his wife Emma.

Mrs Heritage witnessed the accident and held her husband in her arms as he died. On Monday, she honored her ‘best friend’ with an emotional tribute.

“You were my best friend, love of my life and adventure buddy,” she wrote.

‘Thank you for bringing so much joy into my life and helping me realize that I was more capable than I think.

‘Thank you for inviting me into your world where anything was possible and every day was an opportunity for a new adventure.

‘My heart longs for you and I would do anything to slow dance to our wedding song, joke together, explore the world or sit in silence and read books/movies together.’

Mrs Heritage wrote that while she was sad she would no longer grow old with her husband, she felt privileged to have known him.

“You were the best husband I could have ever asked for, and while I don’t know what the future holds for me right now, I know you had a great last few months,” the letter continued.

‘You were much loved by so many people who had just met you and those who were lucky enough to have known you for many years.

‘I love you now and forever. Your wife, Emma.’

The couple, who recently celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary, have been hiking, camping and climbing across Canada’s Rockies since March.

In the last pictures of the hiking holiday, the pictures show Mr Heritage climbing a frozen waterfall and watching the sunset with wild deer at Sundance Canyon.

The couple had planned to stay in Canada for two years before the trip was tragically cut short and had built a home in the Adelaide suburb of Valley View.

They were passionate about the outdoors and constantly planning new adventures, Mrs Heritage’s twin sister Jessica Bartel previously told T.he Advertiser.

Mrs Bartel said Daniel was one of the most ambitious people she had ever known and she had felt particularly close to him because she and her sister are twins.

Daniel Heritage is photographed mountaineering in the Canadian Rocky Mountains

“He felt like my brother before they got married,” she said.

‘One thing I loved most about him was the way he took care of others.

“You always felt heard by him.”

Ms Heritage’s father has flown to Canada to support her as she prepares to fly back to Australia as Mr Heritage’s older sister Brianna pays tribute to her brother.

“Even though you were younger, you were always the one who looked out for me. You inspired me to be more than I was,” she wrote.

‘When I was upset, you let me crawl into your bed. When I was down you would always know the right thing to say. You’re still the person I go to for advice.’

His younger sister Rebecca said he had ‘lived his best life in Canada.

“You were the best big brother I could have ever asked for,” she said.

Mrs. Bartel, Mrs. Heritage’s twin sister, has created one GoFundMe side for the couple to cover funeral costs and other expenses.

“There is absolutely no pressure to give, we just wanted to make a way for the people who wanted to give,” she wrote.

‘We would like to thank everyone for your kind words, love and support so far during this challenging time.

‘Please continue to pray for Emma and our families as we navigate this lifelong grief.’

The fundraiser has surpassed its $10,000 goal with more than $30,000 raised.