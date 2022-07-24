WhatsNew2Day
Wiebes wins the opening stage of the first women’s Tour de France

Issued on:

Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands lived up to expectations as she won the opening stage of the Women’s Tour de France and claimed the first yellow jersey of the resurrected race on the Champs Elysees on Sunday.

The DSM rider, the favorite for the stage, timed her sprint to perfection, beating her compatriot Marianne Vos and Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky from Italy, who took second and third respectively.

For the first time in 33 years and after a long campaign, Tour de France organizers ASO have awarded the top female professionals an official multi-stage race.

“It’s unbelievable, the girls have worked tirelessly for me. It was a very long sprint, but I expected it when I was getting ready for Marianne Vos to leave early,” said Wiebe.

“I’m so happy. We’ve had a great season so far. I was able to accelerate one last time when Marianne was sitting next to me.”

Sunday’s 81.7km opener through the streets of the French capital was marked by the crash of Belgium’s Alana Castrique, who was taken to an ambulance on a stretcher after falling hard on her back.

Overall, Wiebes leads Vos by four seconds on time bonuses, with Kopecky in third, six seconds off the pace.

Sunday’s stage was the first of eight stages totaling 1,033km over mountains, flat terrain and gravel, ending with the brutal climb to La Super Planche des Belles Filles on July 31.

(REUTERS)

