Wieambilla shooting cops were not walking into a trap and had no idea Train family was dangerous

Two young police officers who were shot by doomsday preppers had no idea they were being ambushed, police have confirmed.

Officers Rachel McCrow, 29, and Matthew Arnold, 26, were shot dead on Dec. 12 by three extreme conspiracy theorists.

Gareth Train, 47, his brother Nathaniel, 46, and his Stacey, 45, opened fire as officers approached their rural home in Wiembilla, three hours west of Brisbane.

Constable Arnold was killed by a single bullet and his flatmate McCrow was executed by the trio as she lay wounded on the floor.

A third officer, Constable Randall Kirk, was shot in the leg but managed to escape while his rookie colleague Constable Keely Brough fled to safety in bushland.

The members of the Train family were killed later that night in a ferocious shootout with tactical police after Constable Brough was rescued and the bodies of the slain officers recovered.

Officers Rachel McCrow, 29 (left) and Matthew Arnold, 26, (right) were both shot as they entered Gareth Train’s estate in Wiembilla, rural Queensland

Brothers Gareth (left) and Nathaniel Train (behind) were locked in the house on Wains Road, armed with a shotgun and two firearms.

Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford tried to answer some burning questions on Thursday about how the shooting unfolded.

“People ask the question: why and how did this happen? What I can tell you is that the police had very little history on the Train family,” she said.

Despite locals claiming they alerted police to any troubling behavior, they said there was no information to suggest they posed a serious threat.

“In general, this was everyday police work. our police visit addresses every day of the week and execute arrest warrants,” she said.

“Since we had very little history or knowledge [of] Any disturbing behavior about Nathaniel Train, there was nothing to worry our members who were on site that day.”

Deputy Commissioner Linford also dismissed theories that the killers used a Nathaniel Train missing persons report to frame police.

The property, owned by Gareth, who spoke of preparing his home for an apocalypse, and his wife Stacey sat far from the power grid, had extensive solar panels and water tanks

Nathaniel Train (right), his brother Gavin Train (left) shot two police officers and a neighbor

She said the report was made by his wife, who had not seen him in a year, had spoken to him since May and was last in email contact in July.

‘We don’t think [that she helped set up police], she was genuinely concerned for his well-being. She hadn’t spoken to him in a while,” she said.

Nathaniel’s wife reported him missing to NSW Police, who asked Queensland Police if they could contact his brother and ex-wife (who had since married his brother).

Pictured: The grinning face of vile cop killer Stacey Train

Before leaving, the officers checked all three trains against the police database and found very limited criminal history or behavior of concern.

Nathaniel only had a traffic violation in 2014 and an incident on December 17, 2021, where he left two guns at the NSW/Queensland border after driving his car into a barrier at a Covid checkpoint.

They found that he had an outstanding warrant for this incident that the police tried to talk to him about in August but couldn’t find him, so they took the opportunity to follow up on that at the same time.

His gun license was also suspended as a result of the border incident.

Gareth only had a 1998 offense for possession of a firearm with an expired license, and Stacey had no police history at all.

Deputy Commissioner Linford said four officers went to the premises, instead of the usual two, because it was standard procedure when serving a warrant.

The officers knew that he and Gareth were registered firearms owners, but had to have reason to suspect that they would be shot at as they approached.

After the gunfight, six guns were seized at the property – two in Nathaniel’s name, three unregistered and one whose owner was still unknown.

Police also found three compound bows, arrows and several knives.

Deputy Commissioner Linford said the shooting was not classified as domestic terrorism, and that the family had no ties to organized groups or any indication that they were “up to something bigger.”