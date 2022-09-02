Widower took his own life and tried to kill his disabled son by stepping out in front of a bus

For help, call Samaritans toll free at 116 123 or visit samaritans.org

A widower committed suicide and tried to take his disabled son’s life by getting off a bus, a judicial inquiry has found.

Thomas Daley, 83, from Hartlepool, intentionally got off bus 36, pulling his 55-year-old son, who has special educational needs and vision problems, with him.

The inquest has revealed that Mr Daley has been his son’s carer since he lost his wife a few years ago.

The court heard that the police initially thought it was a tragic accident until they looked at the CCTV footage.

The inquest was told that the footage was very clear and that Mr Daley deliberately stepped outside to drag his son, whom he associated, with him.

A statement from the Cleveland Police Department made it clear that if Mr Daley had survived the incident, he would have been under investigation for the attempted murder of his son, who suffered a thigh injury in the incident.

Thomas Daley, 83, from Hartlepool, intentionally got off bus 36, pulling his 55-year-old son, who has special educational needs and vision problems

Emergency services, including the Great North Air Ambulance, were called to Hartlepool’s Catcote Road after the collision during rush hour on March 21 this year around 8.10 am.

Passengers on the bus, which was carrying schoolchildren, previously shared how they rushed to help a man who was screaming in pain before realizing a second person was under the bus.

The inquest learned that Mr Daley, of Dalkeith Road, died of chest and pelvic injuries.

A statement read by his other son, also named Thomas, said they were a very close family and that his father had been in good spirits before his death after winning £88 on a bet on Saturday.

He also told the court that his father had been shopping on Sunday, the day before the incident.

He said his parents had always taken care of their disabled son, who had a very short stay at home and was unable to safely go outside alone.

He said, ‘He was such a proud man, he would never complain or ask for help. He would just go ahead and do things for himself. He kept the house nice and clean.’

He went on to say that his father, who had four children, was a wonderful father and that his family loved him very much.

He said his father always knew they would take care of the disabled son as a family, “but it wasn’t something we talked about, we’re all so close, we would do it automatically.”

He said his father was age-appropriate, adding that he “cannot imagine my father wanting to harm himself or harm his son.”

A statement from the bus driver, Paul Johnson, said it was a bright and clear day and nothing distracted him.

He said he was slowing down anyway to overtake a parked car and got in the way on an island.

He said he was aware of the two men and then they just stepped onto the road in front of the bus.

He said he pressed the brakes, but there was nothing he could do to avoid hitting them.

Coroner Clare Bailey said CCTV footage showed it was a deliberate act by Mr Daley to put himself and his son in the path of the approaching bus.

She said, “It was a conscious effort to take not only his own life, but his son’s as well.” She took a verdict of suicide.

