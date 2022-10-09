Widower of murdered Vegas showgirl says he’s going through ‘horrible time’

The devastated husband of the showgirl killed in a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip has told DailyMail.com that he is going through “a terrible time” after the death of his wife Maris Digiovanni.

Former soldier Cole Jordan, 29, also said he has been in contact with the other showgirls injured in the attack and revealed that two of them have now recovered enough to be released from hospital.

He said, ‘One of them is out of the hospital. One that’s recovering at home and one that’s doing pretty well, even though she’s not out for anything.”

Cheryl Lowthorp, 52, owner of Best Showgirls in Vegas, also paid tribute to her murdered employee, describing her as “brave and kind.”

She also pushed for acceptance from outsiders like Barrios, telling the crowd, “When people don’t feel accepted for who and what they are, this happens.”

Maris DiGiovanni’s husband Cole Jordan photographed with a friend at a memorial service for his wife held Saturday at Cornerstone Park in Las Vegas

Jordan, 29, told DailyMail.com he went through a ‘terrible time’ after his wife’s tragic death

Jordan, 29, also said he has been in contact with the other showgirls injured in the attack and revealed that two of them have now recovered enough to be released from hospital.

Jordan said, “One of them is out of the hospital. One that’s recovering at home and one that’s doing pretty well, though she’s not out for anything.”

Jordan pictured in a floral tribute and collage created in memory of his wife

A floral tribute in memory was set up in a gazebo in the park where people could sit and Maris. could remember

Grief and silent reflection were seen by many as the vigil ended with fire lanterns floating into the night sky

She previously told DailyMail.com that the criminal justice system is “flawed” after it emerged that Barrios could have been behind bars after being charged with domestic violence in Los Angeles, California in 2018.

Cole, who met his late wife in seventh grade, spoke ahead of a wake for Digiovanni, 30, who died when she was stabbed in the heart by mad knife maker Yoni Barrios, 32, on Thursday.

Brent Allen Hallett was also killed in the attack, while Digiovanni’s colleagues Anna Westby, 26, Victoria Cayetano and a third girl who asked to use only her first name, Selina, were injured.

The quartet was walking along the Las Vegas Strip near the Venetian when they refused Barrios – an alleged illegal immigrant from Guatemala – a selfie and attacked him.

Maris’ father Vernon Digiovanni, 61, paid tribute to his daughter at the sunset vigil that took place at Cornerstone Park in Las Vegas – her favorite time of the day.

Maris’ father Vernon Digiovanni, 61, paid tribute to his daughter at the sunset vigil that took place in Las Vegas’ Cornerstone Park – her favorite time of the day

Her father said, ‘She touched people all over the world. Things happen. But we were surprised to see a thousand phone calls and emails pouring in from family and friends in the past few days.

Yoni Barrios makes his first appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas

In the emotional speech, he said: “She touched people all over the world. Things happen. But we were amazed by the thousands of phone calls and emails pouring in from family and friends over the past few days.’

“There have been tears, but Maris wouldn’t have wanted us sitting here crying. I’ve remembered things about her that made me laugh and I’ve cried.

“I’ve cried and I’ve laughed. She wouldn’t want us to stop laughing. That radiant light is still strong and we won’t let it go out.’

Barrios faced four years in prison if convicted in the 2018 case, but the case was dismissed because the LA District Attorney’s Office took too long to prosecute.

Lowthorp said: ‘I think there is no doubt that our criminal justice system is very flawed, especially in the area of ​​domestic violence.

“Obviously, if he had been convicted and/or jailed, we wouldn’t be in this situation… It’s no surprise that we don’t protect our women within our legal system either.”

She also has a GoFundMe to cover Maris’s funeral expenses and the other girl’s medical care. At the time of writing, the page has raised over $36,000.

Lowthorp wrote on the fundraiser page: ‘Our showgirl family is unreasonably injured, Maris Digiovanni’s beautiful soul has been stolen.

“Three other of our girls were injured and hospitalized, but luckily their lives were spared.”

The suspect told detectives he was from Guatemala and wanted ICE to take him home

A second GoFundMe was set up by close friend Ariel Bongard, who shared her Las Vegas home with Maris and Cole at the time of her death.

In a Facebook statement released the day after Maris was killed, Bongard, 29, wrote: “Maris was stolen from us in a senseless act of violence.

“She and Cole are two of my best friends and it’s been two extremely difficult days.”

Barrios, who lives in Los Angeles, said he launched the stabbing to “let the anger out” after a friend declined their offer to let him stay with them.

The suspect also told detectives that he was from Guatemala and wanted ICE to take him home, according to a report by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Maris’ colleague Westby, who was stabbed in the back during the attack, described the moment Barrios killed her boyfriend, telling the New York Post: “He pulled out a knife and showed it to us as if he was modeling it.

“Before we could say anything. He took the knife and stabbed Maris in the heart.’

Westby said she didn’t notice she too had been stabbed when she tried to save Maris. She said, ‘And another man said, ‘Ma’am, you have a stab wound in your back.’ I said, ‘I know.’ Can you take your shirt and put it on my back while I put this on her?’

He then cut Cayetano as the women tried to flee, but Maris collapsed before they could escape.

Westby said, “Maris only reached it about 5 feet before collapsing. And he came after me and stabbed me in the back, and he ran away.’