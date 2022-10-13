Widespread variation of inherited retroviruses among Darwin’s finches

Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33723-w” width=”800″ height=”475″/> ERV phylogeny and heatmap. a phylogeny of genome assembly ERVs along with retrovirus and ERV reference sequences establish evolutionary relationships and facilitate the construction of a composite ERV mapping library to match unassembled short read sequences for ERV localizations along host DNA. The full phylogenetic tree is available in Supplementary Data 2. b Frequency histogram of ERVs at loci containing at least one ERV identifier in all species. Loci meeting this criterion are believed to predate the speciation of Darwin’s finches and are therefore expected to be established in all populations. Observed Frequencies Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33723-w



Vertebrate genomes are repositories for retrovirus code that was deposited in the germline during evolution as inherited endogenous retroviruses. Researchers from Uppsala University and Princeton University are now delivering new findings on retroviral establishment and spread among Darwin’s finches. The findings are published in nature communication.

The researchers examined whole genomes sampled from the entire Darwin finch range and found shared endogenous retroviruses (ERV) among all individual birds, suggesting that most retrovirus-host interactions predate host speciation.

They also found significant ERV variation among different populations of Darwin’s finches, indicating more recent germline retrovirus colonization. Natural selection can then lead to enrichment or loss of ERVs. The occurrence is also influenced by crosses between finch species, resulting in gene flow including the ERVs.

“The unexpected ERV variation suggests a recent retrovirus infection and historical changes in gene flow and selection,” said Jason Hill, Uppsala University, the co-author of the study.

By mapping ERV variation across all Darwin finch species and comparing it to related finch species, the researchers highlight geographic and historical patterns of retrovirus host occurrence.

“The ERV distribution along and between chromosomes and across finch species suggests a link between ERVs and rapid speciation,” said Mette Lillie of Uppsala University, the co-author of the study.

As a well-researched species group that has become synonymous with evolutionary studies, Darwin’s finches represent a natural model for evaluating the magnitude and timing of retroviral activity in hosts undergoing speciation and colonization of novel environments.

“Darwin’s finches are a great resource for linking ERV variation between host populations to host genes and phenotypes, identifying historical virus-host interactions and potential contributions to host biology,” said Patric Jern of Uppsala University, who led the study.

Jason Hill et al, Spatiotemporal variations in retrovirus-host interactions between Darwin finches, nature communication (2022). Jason Hill et al, Spatiotemporal variations in retrovirus-host interactions between Darwin finches,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33723-w

