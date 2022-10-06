Widespread pipe repair technique sends nanoplastics into the atmosphere, new study finds

Purdue researchers conduct tests at a CIPP installation in 2016. Credit: Purdue University



The small pieces of plastic that wear off bottles, plastic bags, car parts and even cosmetics end up in the soil and in the water supply. They disrupt chemical cycles, disrupt ecosystem health and pollute both the sea and terrestrial environments. They also eventually end up in the air, where they can damage the lungs much more effectively. But for that to happen, they must be worn away by water or soil and then launched into the air by the wind.

A new study published in Nature Nanotechnology has found that a process that happens every day across the developed world is accelerating the dispersion of these micro- and nanoplastic particles into the air, posing a risk to human and environmental health. The study was led by Alexander Laskin, a professor of analytical chemistry at Purdue University’s College of Science.

Laskin is an expert in environmental forensics, taking complex samples and using analytical-chemical methods to determine exactly what’s in the air. In this case, what’s in the air are previously unsuspected amounts of atomized nanoplastics.

The root of the problem lies underground in every modern city, in technology to repair sewer pipes. When a sewer pipe breaks, the options for repairing it are to physically dig a hole around it and replace part of it or treat it like the weakened area of ​​a human artery and install a stent.

“What they do,” Laskin explains, “is they put a resin soaked sock in the pipe. That’s what it is, basically a big sock, and then they cure it in place. It seals the pipe without the need for digging It is a very advanced and very practical technology When they inflate the sock they use pressurized steam which then comes out as a discharged chemical plume There is no control over the resulting emissions and it turns out they cause a significant amount of pollution, including nanoplastic particles.”

As a result, around every modern urban or suburban area where this process takes place, there are countless and significant sources of these microplastics and nanoplastics, sources that have not been previously considered or explored. Scientists used to think that the only way plastic can get into the air is slow degradation followed by constant wind.

Researchers have found that microplastics are part of a complex mixture of vapors and chemical droplets in a white plume that is emitted during the process of field cured pipe repair. Credit: Purdue University

“It’s been explicitly assumed that the amount of microplastic and nanoplastic in the atmosphere that floats around comes only from wind-borne sources. What we’re showing here is that there’s a process that’s widely used across the modern world that nanoplastic pollution into the air,” Laskin said.

Laskin worked with Andrew Whelton, a Purdue professor of civil and environmental and environmental engineering, to quantify the impact of this cured-in-place pipe repair method, which Whelton has been studying for nearly a decade. Whelton’s research has helped advise municipalities, utilities and public health agencies on how to reduce environmental pollution from this pipe repair method and better protect workers.

This new study further unravels the mystery of what exactly is in the air when construction workers repair pipes using the cured-in-place method, something Whelton and other Purdue researchers have been studying for years.

“When we first examined the practice of air pollution from plastic pipes, we found that there had been no independent testing or oversight,” Whelton said. “It has been used in neighborhoods and environmentally sensitive areas, sometimes with immediate health consequences for workers, bystanders, emergency responders and the environment. We often see workers performing this pipe repair in or near the exhaust plumes of micro and nanoplastics without respiratory protection. This new study indicates that these workers and those before them likely inhaled microplastics and nanoplastics.”

The effect of inhaled, atomized microplastics on human health has not been extensively studied, not least because scientists were unaware that it was a major problem. This article is important because like the first studies to announce the problem with chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in aerosols (such as hairspray), it’s the first to point to a potentially significant risk that scientists were previously unaware of.

They performed the chemical imaging measurements of nanoplastics at the Advanced Light Source Synchrotron facility at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and at the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, with additional expertise from Sonoma Technology’s staff. Ana Morales, a doctoral student in Laskin’s lab, integrated the observations into the published study as lead author.

“It’s not like nobody cares about this problem,” Laskin said. “But with knowledge comes the need for solutions. Now that we know there is a problem, once we’ve assessed the problem, we can develop solutions and strategies to keep everyone safe.”

