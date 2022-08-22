Wide-eyed baby elephant spends his day playing with bubbles at Fort Worth Zoo

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A wide-eyed baby elephant was caught on camera playing with bells all day at his Fort Worth zoo enclosure.

The Fort Worth Zoo released the heartwarming footage Friday of nearly 10-month-old baby elephant Brazos playing with the foam for the first time.

Born on October 21, Brazos was the fourth Asian elephant to be born at the zoo since 1986.

He was recorded opening his mouth and waving his trunk at the wave of bubbles coming toward him before chasing them moments later.

At one point, he was even seen with his mouth wide open in front of a bubble machine, trying to swallow bubbles in his direction.

Brazos, a baby elephant at the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas, was caught on Friday enjoying a bubble machine

Born on October 21, he was the fourth Asian elephant to be born at the zoo since the elephant breeding program was established in 1986.

Since the inception of the elephant breeding program in 1986, the Fort Worth Zoo has been at the forefront of preserving the species. The zoo itself, which has a slogan that says it is the “largest in the world,” has previously been awarded the honor USA Today’s No. 1 zoo in America in 2020.

“Conservation is a series of management plans, opportunities and strategies that are put in place to alleviate pressures on vulnerable species,” said Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences at Texas Christian University Victoria Bennett. TCU 360.

“Conservation is an important part of zoos because they are a source of genetic diversity and preserve biodiversity.”

In April, the zoo will open a new enclosure for its eight elephants, consisting of four males and four females. It’s called Elephant Springs and it contains several green areas and different surfaces to wander on, as well as a brand new waterhole to drink and swim from.

The Fort Worth Zoo is home to eight Asian elephants, four males and four females, making it a world leader in elephant conservation. Pictured: Brazos with other Asian elephants in their enclosure at the Fort Worth Zoo

In April, the zoo opened a new $32 million enclosure to give the elephants more room to roam.

The project was funded $32 million as the zoo persists in its commitment to be a leader in elephant conservation.

Asian elephant populations were first listed as Endangered Species by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in 1976 and have declined by about 50 percent over the past 75 years. National Geographic reports.

It is believed that there are only between 20,000 and 40,000 Asian elephants roaming free in the world.

The main threats to the species are habitat loss, group division and degradation.

Hunters mainly kill male Asian elephants for their ivory tusks, as females have none.