Why your updated iPhone is still missing some iOS 16 features

iOS 16 has arrived, and if you’ve already downloaded it on your iPhone, you’re already enjoying the new lock screen, messaging, and focus features. But depending on which iPhone you have, some features may be missing — and not because Apple delayed them. Depending on the age and processor of your iPhone, various elements of the new operating system simply won’t work. Here are the new iOS 16 features you don’t get on your device and why.

Lift the subject out of a photo

We’re obsessed with the new feature that lets you cut and extract the subject from a photo with a single long press. But this is only available on iPhones with an A12 Bionic or better processor, meaning you’ll need an iPhone XS, XR, or later (or a 2020 or 2022 iPhone SE).

live text

The Live Text upgrades that allow you to copy text from paused video and convert currency and translate languages ​​with a single tap are only available if your iPhone has an A12 Bionic processor or higher. Again, that means the iPhone XS or newer.

The multi-layered lock screen photo effect

The updated lock screen includes a nice 3D effect that layers photo subjects. But you guessed it, this only works if you have an iPhone XR/XS or newer.

There are a lot of cool new lock screen effects in iOS 16, but there are restrictions on what devices can get them. Apple

Tracking medication with the camera

iOS 16 includes an update to the Health app that allows you to create a list of medications. For added convenience, you can just hold the label in front of your iOS 16 device’s camera and the details will be entered for you, but only if you have an iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or newer.

Voice Activated Emoji

With iOS 16, you can insert emoji into Siri-composed texts, or anytime you dictate. But you need an A12 Bionic processor or newer, which again means iPhone XS/XR and above.

Siri improvements

Siri gets more improvements in iOS 16, including the ability to hang up calls (including FaceTime calls), a wider range of offline commands, and a discovery feature where you say, “Hey Siri, what can I do here?” and it explains what actions are available in a particular app or context. But like the others, the new features require an A12 Bionic or better, meaning iPhone XS/XR or newer.

‘Fluid’ Dictation Experience

With iOS 16, you can switch between voice and touch while dictating: you can type on the keyboard, accept QuickType suggestions, and move the cursor without leaving the dictation. But only if you have an A12 Bionic or better, so iPhone XS/XR or newer.

Share ID with apps

Starting with the iOS 16 update, you can add a driver’s license or state ID to Wallet and then use that to verify your identity or age in relevant apps. (Only the verification is shared, not your personal information.) This works with all iPhones compatible with iOS 16 (iPhone 8 or later), but you’ll need an Apple Watch Series 4 or later to get it on your wrist.

Share key in Wallet

This is probably obvious, but the smart new digital key sharing features will depend on the implementation on the car/property side and in iOS 16. If your car manufacturer/brand hasn’t made the change or isn’t participating, e.g. , this feature is not available to you.

Home Upgrades

There’s a new Home app with a new design and architecture, but keep in mind that 1) all devices that access that smart home must have the latest software and 2) many of the functions require a hub , and if your hub is an iPad, you are not eligible for the new architecture. For these reasons, the Home app may not behave as you expect in iOS 16.

CarPlay 2.0

Excited about the promised changes to CarPlay? So are we, but they’re not ready yet and won’t be in iOS 17 at the earliest.

The next version of CarPlay is attractive, but it is still a long way off. Apple

Detection mode in magnifying glass

A new Magnifier mode is designed to improve accessibility by detecting and describing nearby objects, including the ability to locate doors and receive instructions on how to open them. But this is only available on recent and high-quality hardware: you need an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro if you want to use the feature on an iPhone. The mode is also available on the 4th and 5th generation of the iPad Pro 12.9-inch and the 2nd and 3rd generation of the iPad Pro 11-inch.

Live Captions

A handy new feature for deaf or hard of hearing users, iOS can automatically generate audio and video transcriptions, and this is even available live, with speaker attribution, in FaceTime conversations. However, it will initially only be available for Canadian and US English-language transcriptions and will require an iPhone 11 or newer. (The feature is also available on any iPad with an A12 Bionic processor or newer, and on all Macs with Apple silicon.)

Depth of field improvements

A few related upgrades to discuss here: You can now blur foreground objects in portrait photos, and Apple says the depth of field effect is more accurate when handling hair and glasses in movie mode. But only if you have an iPhone 13 or 13 Pro.

Recognition of birds, insects and statues

Launched last year in iOS 15, Visual Look Up is an AI-powered search tool that helps you identify plants, animals, and landmarks in your photos. As of iOS 16, it adds birds, insects, and statues to its repertoire, but only if you have an iPhone with an A12 Bionic or better processor. For one last time, that means the iPhone XS/XR or newer.