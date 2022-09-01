Why your blood type could predict your stroke risk: Type As are 16% more likely to suffer one

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A person’s blood type may be linked to early stroke risk, research suggests.

US researchers reviewed dozens of studies on genetics and ischemic stroke, the most common type.

They found that people with blood type A are 16 percent more likely to get one before age 60, compared to everyone else.

The link persisted even after filtering out other risk factors such as gender, weight, and smoking.

People with type B blood had a slightly increased risk of stroke, but the risk was lower for people with the most common type O.

The researchers said the increased risk, even for Type As, was modest and people should not be concerned.

It’s unclear why blood type appears to play a role in stroke risk, but it’s thought to affect a person’s risk of developing dangerous clots.

A person’s blood type may be linked to early stroke risk — with type As most at risk (file)

Ischemic strokes occur when a blood clot cuts off blood and oxygen to the brain, and they account for nearly nine in 10 strokes.

Blood clots usually form in areas where the arteries have narrowed or blocked over time by fatty deposits known as plaques

In the latest study, a team from the University of Maryland analyzed data from 7,000 stroke patients and nearly 600,000 healthy people from 48 different studies.

Breakdown of British and Americans by blood group Britain: • O positive: 35% • O negative: 13% • A positive: 30% • A negative: 8% • B positive: 8% • B negative: 2% • AB positive: 2% • AB negative: 1% Source: 900,000 blood donors in the NHS blood and transplant registry The United States: • O negative: 7% • A positive: 34% • A negative: 6% • B positive: 9% • B negative: 2% • AB positive: 3% • AB negative: 1% Source: San Diego Blood Bank

They found that people with O blood were 12 percent less likely to have a stroke before age 60, while types B and AB had no impact.

The research, published in the journal Neurology, also found that about one in 16 strokes in people in the type A group can be attributed to their blood alone.

dr. Steven Kittner, professor of neurology and co-principal investigator of the study, said: “The number of people with early strokes is increasing.

“These people are more likely to die from the life-threatening event, and survivors may be disabled for decades.”

He added: “We still don’t know why blood type A would pose a higher risk, but it probably has something to do with blood clotting factors such as platelets and cells that line the blood vessels.”

According to official data, there were more than 91,000 strokes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in the 12 months between April 2021 and March 2022.

About 800,000 people in the US have a stroke every year.

Nearly half of British and Americans have type O blood and a third are type A.

Type B and AB make up about 10 and five percent, respectively.

dr. Clare Jonas, head of research communications and involvement at the Stroke Association charity, said the latest study was a “big step” in our understanding of genetic risk factors for stroke.

She told The Daily Telegraph: ‘We don’t yet know why people with blood type A are at increased risk of early stroke.

‘This means that we cannot yet develop targeted prevention for early stroke.

“However, this research is a big step towards helping healthcare professionals figure out who would benefit most from monitoring for other risk factors and offering interventions to help reduce the risk.”

Everyone should take steps to monitor and manage their risk of stroke. The most important thing you can do to reduce your risk of stroke is to monitor your blood pressure and lead a healthy and active lifestyle.”