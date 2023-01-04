Why You Shouldn’t Isolate If You’re Struggling With Mental Health

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – In difficult times, it can be difficult to deal with what you see around you and the emotions that flow from it. On Wednesday morning, Dr. Wendy Weinstein from BryLin joined us to talk about mental health and the importance of not isolating yourself when you’re struggling.

“It’s really not unusual that you don’t feel like it at all, so to speak,” said Dr. Weinstein in the wake of the recent tragedies that have hit western New York. “You can feel like things aren’t real, things feel unreal. You just can’t feel like yourself at all.” Watch the full interview in the video above.