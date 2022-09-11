Why you should reconsider using Royal Doulton Bunnykins dining set

An American expert and child health advocate has revealed some shocking news about the vintage Royal Doulton Bunnykins dining areas.

Tamara Rubinof Oregon, is best known for testing pottery, crystal and toys for lead after two of her children were poisoned with the toxin in 2005.

The mother of four has discouraged people from using the popular vintage Bunnykins dining sets with food because she found they were high in lead and arsenic.

She recently tested a Bunnykins baby bowl with a raft on it and found 93,600 ppm lead and 3,460 ppm arsenic.

The expert also revealed that 90 ppm and above is extremely unsafe for children and dangerous to consume.

“Vintage Bunnykins are not safe for use in food and especially not safe for children to use,” Tamara said in a statement recent post on her website.

A Royal Doulton spokesperson told FEMAIL that the safety and quality of a product was very important to them.

“We are committed to putting our customers first and listening to their concerns about consumer issues,” they said.

‘We are aware that manufacturing safety standards have changed over time and recommend that our vintage designs are not used for tableware as originally intended, but enjoyed and loved as a collector’s item.

“Royal Doulton is committed to full compliance with all laws and regulations in relevant countries, but we are aware that some of our customers may still have concerns about the Bunnykins pieces they own.”

‘We recommend that they send a photo of the stamp and pattern of the product to our customer service. This information can be used to determine the age of the product and to reassure our customers about the safety of our Bunnykins products for use in food.’

Generations of Australians have enjoyed the family-favorite dining sets, with many giving the adorable plates, bowls and cups as gifts to their children and grandchildren.

She added: “For context, anything made today (2020) with more than 90 ppm lead in the paint, glaze or coating is considered illegal in the United States if it is an item intended for use by children.’

The child health advocate also revealed that she found multiple other Bunnykins dishes that also contain lead and arsenic.

‘Bunnykin’s baby bowl with the artist contains 80,000 ppm lead on the food surface,’ she said with her test report of the court.

The high levels of lead and arsenic can cause a variety of health and developmental problems, including severe pain, learning disabilities, chronic fatigue, memory loss and more.

The Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water has warned residents that lead in ceramics poses extreme health risks

The Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water has warned residents that lead in ceramics poses extreme health risks.

‘Lead is a toxic substance that can affect people of any age,’ they revealed in a 2021 report.

‘Lead has long been used in ceramics, both in glazes and in decorations’

The government has also disclosed that the substance is “particularly harmful” to children, pregnant women and unborn babies, as it builds up in your body and can therefore pose a health hazard over time.

“This is because the lead can get into food and drinks that are prepared, stored or served in the dishes,” the report said.