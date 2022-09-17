Why you need to start prepping for Christmas NOW according to one Aussie dad

An Australian man has revealed how he wrapped hundreds of dollars of free Christmas gifts using supermarket rewards programs.

James Wragg, 37, from Queensland, joined Woolworth’s Daily Rewards program in 2008 and saves for Christmas all year round.

Customers who sign up for the Everyday Rewards scheme get points every time they shop, and those who use the Bank of Christmas option can only redeem their points in December.

“Over the past few years I’ve saved an average of $200-$300 on groceries,” James told Daily Mail Australia.

James Wragg, 37, from Queensland, joined Woolworth’s Everyday Rewards program in 2008 and saves for Christmas all year round

“Last year I also converted my savings into a BIG W phone purchase that would have cost $549 but only $4 for postage thanks to Everyday Rewards points I’ve accumulated over a six-month period.”

James also puts money aside every month to make sure he has enough money in time for December.

‘I would recommend saving for at least six months for Christmas, especially for those larger families – the sooner the better!

“I’ve been saving for Christmas since I joined the Everyday Rewards program in 2008 because my goal is to save less in the final months of the year.

“It makes it easier on the wallet in the long run, with budgeting and of course on my bank account if I make sure I look for ways to save using points systems like Bank For Christmas,” he added.

“I start fresh every year and try to set aside $50 to $100 every week. The key is to stay consistent with your savings for quite some time to give yourself the best year-end store possible.”

Customers who sign up for the Everyday Rewards scheme get points every time they shop, with those using the Bank of Christmas option only able to redeem their points in December (stock image)

New research unveiled by Everyday Rewards to celebrate the launch of Bank for Christmas shows that 75 percent of the nation is more excited than usual to celebrate the crazy season this year after two Covid Christmas parties.

About one in five Australians have already started preparing for Christmas, and nearly half have started saving money, with $40 million already banked by Everyday Rewards customers and more than 600,000 Everyday Rewards members taking advantage of ‘Bank For Christmas’ from the program.

James said the best way to prepare for Christmas is to start early.

‘Simple and simple – get it early. Setting goals and goals for your savings well in advance of the crazy season will help you plan all your expenses during the busier months.

James (pictured) said the best way to prepare for Christmas is to start early

‘Using savings promotions like the Everyday Rewards Bank for Christmas can help you get the most out of your savings up front.

Another great tip is to keep an eye on online sales earlier in the year so you don’t break your bank before the big day — and make sure you’re signed up to mailing lists like Woolies.

“I don’t buy a lot of gifts, mostly gift cards for my mom and a few close friends – I’m a big believer in ‘it’s the thought that counts’. Giving your friends and family the freedom of choice will keep your pockets full and your budget intact – everyone’s happy about that!

James top tips to prepare for Christmas Don’t spend more than your budget allows

A gift card is still a gift

Plan your shopping on a physical list

Arrange it early

Don’t lose your head

Gift cards are a great way to let the recipient know you’re thinking of them, but they also give them the freedom to choose.

These are especially great for your pickier friends and family, no one likes seeing a returned gift that you spent time and effort on. The best part here is the pre-determined pricing – you can’t go over budget with a fixed amount!

“If you’re an Everyday Rewards member, there are often point promotions for gift card transactions, so keep an eye out for these!”

And like Santa Claus, James says you should “check your list twice” when you’re doing Christmas shopping.

‘Planning your shopping on a physical list helps you in the long run.

“It’s all well and good to add items to your cart online, but having an old-fashioned Christmas list to refer to will help you stay tuned.

“Nothing better than the trusty old pen and paper, or the excitement you get from ticking items off your list as you go along.

And like Santa Claus, James tells you to ‘check your list twice’ when Christmas shopping (stock image)

And don’t spend more than your budget allows. Map out what you want to buy before actually spending money.

‘You can do that by looking at the relevant websites you need, or by going to the store and making a list. Having an idea of ​​your budget in advance can help you keep your Christmas spending under control (pun intended).

Finally, James tells you not to lose your head.

“Keep calm, take a deep breath and focus on your tasks when you need to.

“If you make the mistake of starting your shopping late and braving the shopping frenzy of the week before Christmas, bring a pair of headphones to block out the chaos.

“Keep your list handy and your budget in mind—don’t get caught up in the festive mess of your local shopping center on Chrissy Eve!”