Why you have all your best ideas in the SHOWER

The shower isn’t just where we go when we want to get clean – for many people, it’s also where we have our best ideas.

But what exactly makes the shower ideal for creative breakthroughs?

According to a new study, focusing on a moderately engaging task like showering stimulates creativity more than simply letting your mind wander aimlessly.

dr. Zac Irving, a psychologist at the University of Virginia and co-author of the study, said, “Suppose you’re stuck with a problem. What are you doing?

‘Probably not something mind-numbingly dull like watching paint dry.

“Instead, do something to occupy yourself, such as walking, gardening, or showering. All these activities are moderately exciting.’

The researchers were inspired to study the topic after a 2012 study found that when we perform an undemanding task, our brains tend to wander and creativity flows.

In their new study, the team asked participants to come up with alternative uses for a brick or a paper clip.

The participants were divided into two groups, each of whom watched a different three-minute video.

The first video was ‘boring’, showing two men folding the laundry.

The second video, on the other hand, was “moderately engaging” and featured “that” brutal scene from the 1989 movie “When Harry Met Sally” where Meg Ryan’s character shows how to fake an orgasm.

“What we really wanted to know wasn’t which video helps you be more creative,” said Dr. Irving.

‘The question was how wandering compares to creativity during boring and exciting tasks?’

After watching the video, participants were asked to quickly list their alternative uses for the rock or paper clip.

They were also asked to report how much their minds wandered during the videos.

The results showed that participants who watched the When Harry Met Sally clip came up with more ideas than those who watched the boring video.

In their study, published in Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts, the team concluded: “We find that mind wandering leads to more creative ideas, but only during moderately engaging activities.

Boring activities lead to more ideas or to more semantically distant ideas in general, but these effects were not related to mind wandering.

“Dull activities can therefore lead to ideas by providing time for focused problem solving, while engaging activities can do this by encouraging productive mind wandering.”

The news comes shortly after researchers revealed that it really is possible for your mind to become completely blank.

Researchers looked at 36 people who were put into an MRI machine and asked to describe their thoughts.

People found that their minds were empty about five to seven percent of the time.

The scan results showed that their brains went into an almost sleep-like state, with steady activity in all regions, rather than the variable activity in different brain regions associated with thoughts.

The researchers now suspect there’s a good evolutionary reason to swerve when concentrating would be better — to keep our brains from getting too tired.