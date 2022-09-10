Why would you go back to the moon?

The United States returns to the moon 60 years after JFK’s famous speech.



On September 12, 1962, US President John F Kennedy informed the public of his plan to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

It was the height of the Cold War, and America needed a major victory to demonstrate its superiority in space after the Soviet Union launched the first satellite and put the first man into orbit.

“We’re choosing to go to the moon,” Kennedy told 40,000 people at Rice University, “because that challenge is one we’re willing to take, one we don’t want to put off, and one we plan to take.” to win.”

Sixty years later, the United States is about to launch the first mission of its return program to the moon, Artemis. But why repeat what has already been done?

In recent years there has been criticism, for example from Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins and Mars Society founder Robert Zubrin, who have long advocated that America go straight to Mars.

But NASA states that recapturing the moon is a must for a trip to the Red Planet. This is why.

Long space missions

NASA wants to develop a sustainable human presence on the moon, with missions lasting several weeks, compared to just a few days for Apollo.

The goal: better understand how to prepare for a multi-year tour to Mars.

In deep space, radiation is much more intense and poses a real threat to health.

Low Earth Orbit, where the International Space Station (ISS) operates, is partially shielded from radiation by Earth’s magnetic field, which is not the case on the Moon.

From the first Artemis mission, many experiments are planned to study the impact of this radiation on living organisms and to assess the effectiveness of an anti-radiation vest.

What’s more, while the ISS can often be resupplied, trips to the moon – a thousand times further – are much more complex.

In order not to have to carry everything and to save costs, NASA wants to learn how to deal with the resources present on the surface.

In particular, water in the form of ice, which has been confirmed to exist at the moon’s south pole, could be turned into rocket fuel by cracking it into its separate hydrogen and oxygen atoms.

Testing New Gear

NASA also wants to test the technologies on the moon that will continue to develop on Mars. First, new spacesuits for spacewalks.

Their design was entrusted to the company Axiom Space for the first mission to land on the moon at the earliest in 2025.

Other needs: vehicles — both pressurized and unpressurized — to allow the astronauts to move around, as well as habitats.

Finally, for sustainable access to an energy source, NASA is developing portable nuclear fission systems.

Solving problems that arise will be much easier on the moon, just a few days away, than on Mars, which can only be achieved in at least a few months.

Setting a waypoint

An important pillar of the Artemis program is the construction of a space station in orbit around the moon, called Gateway, which will serve as a relay for the journey to Mars.

All the necessary equipment can be sent there in “multiple launches,” before finally joining the crew for the long journey, Sean Fuller, responsible for the Gateway program, told AFP.

“It’s kind of like stopping at your gas station to make sure you get all the gear, and then you’re on your way.”

Maintaining leadership over China

Aside from Mars, another reason put forward by the Americans for settling on the moon is to do so before the Chinese, who plan to send taikonauts by the year 2030.

China is today the United States’ main competition as the once proud Russian space program has withered.

“We don’t want China to suddenly come out there and say, ‘This is our exclusive area,'” NASA chief Bill Nelson said in a recent interview.

In the interest of science

While the Apollo missions brought nearly 400 kilograms of moon rock to Earth, new samples will allow us to further deepen our knowledge of this celestial body and its formation.

“The samples we collected during the Apollo missions changed the way we look at our solar system,” astronaut Jessica Meir told AFP. “I think we can expect the same from the Artemis program.”

She also expects further scientific and technological breakthroughs, just like during the Apollo era.

To the Moon and Beyond: NASA’s Artemis Program

© 2022 AFP