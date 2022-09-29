WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Why would Vladimir Putin blow up the Nord Stream gas pipeline?

US
By Jacky

What Putin Stands To Gain From Blowing Up The Nord Stream Pipeline: As conspiracy theories abound, CHRIS PLEASANCE’s explanatory video on how he could be part of a terrifying new attempt to intimidate the West

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline

Published: 08:18, September 29, 2022 | Updated: 10:21, September 29, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hundreds of thousands of tons of natural gas are leaking into the Baltic Sea following the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and all fingers point at Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president is accused of blowing up the submarine gas link between Russia and Germany with two explosions.

In this video, Mail Online’s Chris Pleasance explains what a terrifying attempt to intimidate the West could look like, or the next stage in Russia’s economic war against Europe.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Senior Apple exec is fired after TikTok…

Jacky

Did Waffle House predict the severity of…

Jacky

Thieves crash into oil change pit after…

Jacky
1 of 4,548

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More