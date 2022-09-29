Why would Vladimir Putin blow up the Nord Stream gas pipeline?

<!–

Hundreds of thousands of tons of natural gas are leaking into the Baltic Sea following the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and all fingers point at Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president is accused of blowing up the submarine gas link between Russia and Germany with two explosions.

In this video, Mail Online’s Chris Pleasance explains what a terrifying attempt to intimidate the West could look like, or the next stage in Russia’s economic war against Europe.