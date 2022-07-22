Why World Athletics Championships boss has taken trophies AWAY from winners in the US

Director Niels de Vos came up with the new age concept

Watching an athlete receive a medal at the 2016 Olympics in an empty stadium was unacceptable in the eyes of World Cup boss Niels de Vos.

Fast forward to the current world titles in the US from Oregon and there will be no repeat.

De Vos has taken care of that.

Oregon’s executive director22 has opted for “instant medals” instead – and the feedback from global track and field stars has reverberated.

Athletes – including gold medal winning Aussie high jumper Eleanor Patterson – have quickly been awarded temporary medallions to enjoy on their victory lap.

Australian Eleanor Patterson won gold in the high jump – and was one of several athletes to receive an instant ‘temporary medal’ at the World Championships in Athletics in the US

Then they are given home – engraved with their name – which are presented at a later ceremony.

“To have that medal so quickly, it’s so beautiful,” said British runner Laura Muir, who took bronze in the 1500m final.

“It’s unreal, because one minute you’re not even across the line and the next you’ve got the medal around your neck.”

De Vos explained his reasoning behind the decision.

“From an athlete’s perspective it’s like, ‘But my friends and family are here today. They don’t have a ticket tomorrow. I don’t want to come back tomorrow for my medal and not have my family,’ de ABC reported.

Eleanor Patterson is only the tenth Australian to win a world title in athletics, along with Cathy Freeman, Dani Samuels and Sally Pearson

‘Everyone likes this (new outcome).’

It only takes 68 seconds to engrave medals.

There’s an engraving machine — four are used on heavy medal days — in a room under the seats at Hayward Field in Oregon.

The only ‘drama’ at the world titles was that some athletes quickly became attached to their temporary medals – but it beats their medal moment that no one witnesses it.

The 2022 World Championships in Athletics will end on July 24.