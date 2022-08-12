Why workers who withdrew $20,000 in super in 2020 set to be a lot worse off by retirement

Australians who pulled out their super early at the start of the pandemic are up to $43,000 worse off by retiring, according to a new report.

Former treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced in March 2020 that Australians with financial difficulties who had lost work hours due to Covid-19 lockdowns would be allowed to withdraw up to $20,000, in two maximum installments of $10,000.

Two years later, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) estimates that someone who took out $10,000 by age 30 would be $21,516 worse off in retirement.

This 30-year-old employee who raised $20,000 would be $43,032 worse off if they were 67 years old, the retirement age limit as of July 2023.

A 40-year-old Australian who raised $10,000 would be $17,512 short by retiring.

The same employee who took out $20,000 would be $35,024 worse off.

A 50-year-old worker who transferred $10,000 would be $14,253 worse off and $28,506 short if he took $20,000.

Glen McCrea, ASFA’s deputy director, said young Australians – who lost more work hours due to lockdowns – would suffer the most long-term damage.

“Young people, women, single parents and the unemployed paid a high price in terms of the cost of their retirement savings,” he said.

Mr. Frydenberg announced in April 2020 that taxpayers will be able to withdraw up to $10,000 tax-free from retirement by the end of June of that year, plus another $10,000 by the end of September 2020.

They were allowed to revoke their super without affecting their claims to Centrelink or Veterans Affairs.

Average super balance per income class AVERAGE BALANCE OF THE ANNUAL REPORT: $145,388 $18,200 OR LESS: $143,479 $18,201 TO $37,000: $92,490 $37.001 TO $90,000: $116,698 $90,001 TO $180,000: $249,830 $180,000 OR MORE: $575,470 NO TAX RETURN: $99,468 Australian tax authorities figures for 2019-20

The then workers’ opposition and unions, which manage many industrial funds, were against it.

This caused super-funds to release $38 billion in funds under the Temporary Early Relief Scheme.

New Zealand citizens in Australia who did not have access to Centrelink payments were among those who had withdrawn funds from their super.

About three million Australians applied for early release, with a third of a million of these workers cleaning up or using up their retirement savings.

“While pensions could do much of the heavy lifting in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic by quickly disbursing payments to people, it is important that we recognize the damaging impact this has had on the retirement savings of millions. Australians,” Mr McCrae said.

ASFA estimates that someone who retires at age 67 to receive a partial pension would need to have $535,000 in pension for a comfortable retirement, based on someone having paid off their house.

But Super Consumers Australia believes $258,000 is enough.

Barefoot Investor author Scott Pape said ASFA’s super savings target was too excessive and endorsed Super Consumers Australia’s target.

“The superindustry has played far too long for the millionaires in the membership ranks,” Pape said.

Australians have $3.4 trillion in pensions.