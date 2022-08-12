Why Wisconsin Is the Most Fascinating State in American Politics

Wisconsin has long been a melting pot of American politics. That’s how it stays now.

It’s where two once-powerful Senators, Joseph McCarthy and Robert La Follette, defined two of the major themes we still see at play today – what the historian Richard Hofstadter called the ‘paranoid style’, in the case of McCarthy, and progressivism in that of La Follette.

It is a place that has also proven time and again that elections have consequences. McCarthy won his Senate seat in the 1946 midterm elections amid backlash against President Harry Truman, who struggled to contain the rising price of meat as the country adjusted to a peacetime economy. He put Robert La Follette Jr. who had essentially inherited the senate seat from his father.

Four years later, McCarthy used his new platform to begin his infamous anti-communist crusade — persecuting alleged communists within the federal government, Hollywood and the liberal intelligentsia across the country. His rise came to an end after a lawyer for one of his targets, Joseph Welch, surrounded him with one of the most famous lines ever pronounced at a congressional hearing: “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at last?”