Why We Love ‘Mob Psycho 100’s Reigen Arataka

If you don’t know anything else about Mafia Psycho 100 you’ve probably at least heard of Reigen Arataka (Takahiro Sakuraic). The character is a beloved target of fan appreciation and jokes with a deluge of fan art flooding the #RedrawReigen tag on Twitter after each new season. His latest battle with Twitter disgrace comes after a slew of polls made him the #1 Anime Dad and Hottest Anime Woman (among other titles he is equally unqualified for) going viral in September. He is memed by the Mafia Psycho 100 fandom to an almost excessive degree, but this deluge of fan content is much more than a joke. Reigen Arataka, while often the butt of jokes both on and off the show, is an incredibly complex character who does the important job of embodying the show’s central themes of self-determination and self-actualization.

Reigen Arataka is a con man without friends. This is no exaggeration. Reigen runs an exorcism company called Spirits and Such, where he poses as a psychic and offers clients deals to get rid of ghosts, ghouls, or other evil that plagues them. Luckily for him, he happened to meet a young Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama (Setsuo Ito) who actually does have spiritual powers. So he employs Mob as his only part-time worker and pays him 300 yen an hour to do the actual exorcism work. His main tools for exorcisms are table salt (ineffective) and distracting hand movements (even more so). These things alone would make it easy to write Reigen off as an exploitative and horrible person, but it’s not that simple. Reigen is complicated and while he has no problem with lying or grievances, he doesn’t leave people empty handed. The spiritual cleansing massages he offers may not expel ghosts, but he still helps take a (metaphorical) weight off the shoulders of his clients. He underpays Mob, but also tries to help Mob learn to navigate the world, helps him understand his powers as a tool rather than a hindrance, and generally offers good life advice. Even if he doesn’t always follow it himself.





A scammer, but also a mentor

“Con man with a heart of gold” is by no means a new trope, but the way Reigen does it feels fresh. In shounen anime environments, the adults will so often encourage children to take on dangerous situations on their own. To fight against adults or military or governments because it serves a greater purpose, without regard for the fact that these challenges are literally left behind children. But Reigen, as the common man amid a sea of ​​super-powered people, has the clarity to say clearly that it’s not the job of the mafia or any other kid to solve these problems.

When they infiltrate CLAW at the end of Season 1, Mob is willing to unleash his full 100% power on the other Espers for what they’ve done, but Reigen reminds him it’s okay to run when it’s so hard is becoming. This literally helps Mob redirect his powers from a violent explosion to a tool he hands over to Reigen. Reigen, even before he was imbued with Mob’s powers, got on with powerful psychics and told them they were arguing with kids. Not only is it refreshing to see an adult show this kind of responsibility and care in an action anime, but also very symbolic of the show’s themes. The choice is always ours, whether that’s to fight or flee, to fight foolishly against children for your ideals or to withdraw as the greater person, and Reigen is here to help us here again and again. to remind.

A downward spiral

This kind of internal juxtaposition between con artist and friendly mentor comes to a head in the so-called “Separation Arch” – aptly named so because it’s the only part of the story where Mob and Reigen don’t talk. This happens about halfway through Season 2. After Reigen made some rude comments about Mob’s friends and social skills, Mob decided to take a break from Spirits and Such to enjoy his own life. In his absence, Reigen tries to prove himself and takes a stand on a talk show for psychics. However, his appearance turns out to be a ploy designed to expose him as an impostor while also proving a rival psychic superior. This public display of humiliation leads to Reigen being canceled (yes, really) on Twitter. In this arc, Reigen is completely isolated and forced to his lowest point. He is harassed by reporters trying to get the scoop on him, criticized online, and we get to see how empty his life is without the mafia and the purpose he brings him. He spends his birthday alone with a single email from his mother for company.

At the very bottom of his downward spiral, he holds a press conference in an attempt to clear things up. It looks like he’s ready to shut up until Mob comes to his rescue and puts on a display of psychic powers that causes a huge stir and clears Reigen’s name. It’s a touching reunion where Reigen has learned how much he values ​​Mob as a person and Mob has come to take Reigen off the pedestal he once placed him on. Reigen, still reeling, asks Mob what he thinks of him after all this. He says, “I know what I’ve always known. That my master is a good man.” Mob extends to Reigen what Reigen always bestowed upon him, empathy and kindness. Right now, Reigen is just as lost and adrift as Mob was when he first walked into Reigen’s office. Mob offers the same comfort and understanding that his younger self was shown to Reigen. And herein lies the magic that makes Reigen work. Because for all his mistakes, his missteps, and his blatant lies, he’s essentially a good guy who (despite his own shortcomings) instills compassionate ideals on those around him.

Reigen sticks to his guns

That’s the thing about Reigen, he sticks to his guns no matter the situation. If that means talking in circles around people to keep them from realizing he has no psychic powers, so be it. But it also means he’s willing to go into situations that are way beyond his depth if that means doing what he thinks is right. At the end of Season 2, CLAW leader Toichiro Suzui (Kazuhiko Inoue), besiege Seasoning City, and Mob and his friends try to stop it. Even when the other psychics start to make their way to safety, Reigen keeps going because Mob is at the heart of this fight and he wants to keep him safe. Suzui is one of the most powerful espers in the world, and when Reigen arrives at the fight, he wields a gun that really won’t do him any good. (This comes just a handful of minutes after he decked out another extremely powerful psychic who had just thrown buildings at teens.)

Reigen, of course, is pretty useless in combat. The show doesn’t pretend that his guts somehow make him an equal opponent in this fight. He would have been shot out of the building if Suzui’s ex-accomplice, Serizawa (Takanori Hoshino), had not come to his aid. Every other person out there is a clairvoyant and much more powerful than him, but that’s not the point. The point is, Reigen doesn’t just let things happen, he tries to help and defend people until the very last minute. It’s Mob who really saves the day, but he does it with compassion and words he learned from Reigen: “I am the protagonist of my own life”, a message that conveys a sense of ownership and responsibility over one’s own destiny.

Reigen is a con man, and he’s selfish, but in the end he’s mostly nice. Even when he’s not really casting the ghosts for his clients, he often helps them in other ways, such as mending their bad backs or helping an old man clean his dog. Most importantly, Reigen always values ​​self-determination, and he constantly acts on that value. Season 3 kicks off with some usual Bad Boss Reigen shenanigans with Mob worrying about his future and Reigen saying his future is set. Mob will continue to work at Spirits and Such. It’s a typical Reigen reaction, but when Mob says later in the episode that he wants to see more than this job, Reigen immediately accepts his decision. He tells Mob, as he always does, that he can be whoever he wants, do whatever he wants, even if it’s not work.

Reigen Arataka is complicated and not in the brooding way that many mentor characters are. Reigen is a con artist, but he is also one of the most responsible adults in the story. He’s just a normal person with layers and flaws who happened to (by his own folly) get caught up in a conflict much bigger than himself. But he chooses to stay involved because, above all, he’s a caring man who doesn’t want to be wronged, especially when the villain of the week makes the mistake of targeting Mob. He is perfect for his imperfections. He’s a bit of a loser. And that’s why we love him.