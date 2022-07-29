Why we can’t rely on regrowing coastal habitats to offset carbon emissions

Credit: Akuditaputri/Shutterstock



remove several hundred billion tons carbon from the atmosphere is now deemed necessary to avert the worst effects of climate change. Using nature to help achieve that goal, by regenerating habitats, seems to offer a solution win win solution for the environment and the climate.

The sediments under mangrove forests, salt marshes and seagrass meadows are: rich in organic carbon which has been built up over many hundreds of years. Companies and states looking to offset their emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide (CO₂) are exploring ways to do so by funding the restoration of these so-called blue carbon habitats.

A lot academics and private sector groups support the idea, assuming that the rate at which these ecosystems remove CO₂ from the atmosphere can be accurately predicted well into the future.

We are researchers studying how marine life, chemistry and climate interact, and after examining the processes by which coastal habitats draw in (and release) planet-warming gases, we are not convinced. Whether the climate will benefit from restoring these habitats, for example by planting mangrove trees, is far from certain, and there is a real risk that the scale at which they can reduce emissions has been vastly oversold.

U.S new analysis found several reasons why under current conditions it is extremely difficult to calculate a reliable figure for carbon accumulation by coastal ecosystems. So we have a very shaky foundation for calculating the future carbon offsets restoration projects can provide over the next 50 to 100 years.

A sediment core extracted from a salt marsh at high tide. Stephanie Nolte/University of East Anglia, Author Provided



Causes of uncertainty

Estimates of the rate at which blue carbon habitats remove CO₂ from the atmosphere vary widely. In hundreds of scientific studies, there was a 600-fold difference between the highest and lowest estimates for carbon deposition in salt marshes, a 76-fold difference for seagrasses and a 19-fold difference for mangroves.

Applying the mean value of all these studies to a given habitat is the easiest shortcut to estimate the carbon sequestration that can be expected from a new restoration project. But the variability means that the expected carbon offset could be very wrong. And because many low values ​​are reported with only a few very high ones, the chance of overestimating the climate benefit is much higher.

Differences in carbon removal rates exist even over distances of only a few kilometers. Many additional measurements are required for credible carbon accounting, but these take time and effort, increasing the cost of a restoration project.

A coastal salt marsh near Stiffkey, North Norfolk, UK. Credit: Dronegraphica/Shutterstock



The problems go deeper than that. The carbon burial rates reported in studies are usually determined indirectly by sampling sediment at different depths to estimate its age. Burrowing organisms disrupt and mix younger and older layers, causing errors in this dating process by making sediments appear younger and carbon burial rates greater than they actually are.

Much of the carbon buried in coastal sediments comes from elsewhere, such as soil swept from land and carried by rivers. The share of imported carbon can be as little as 10% or even 90%. Imported carbon should be excluded from estimates used in offset accounting to clarify how much has been buried as a result of habitat restoration and how much could have simply been buried.

Unfortunately, imported carbon may be more resistant to decay. In a study on one salt marsh, the share of 50% imported carbon near the sediment surface increased to 80% in deeper layers. Since the deeper value represents the long-term carbon burial rate of the habitat, the direct contribution of a restored habitat to carbon removal may be much less important than previously thought.

Other processes that are difficult to quantify may increase rather than diminish the climate benefits of restoring blue carbon habitats. If plant debris is washed out to sea from a coastal habitat instead of accumulating in the sediment, it can still be stored for a long time elsewhere. For example, it can sink to very deep water in the open ocean. But scientists don’t know enough about the amounts of carbon typically involved in such processes to properly explain them.

Equipment for measuring gas exchange in the sediment of an Australian mangrove swamp. Credit: Judith Rosentreter/Southern Cross University, Author Provided



Turning an oil palm plantation back into a mangrove forest or flooding a coastal area to create a salt marsh should cause the land to accumulate carbon. But that same country could also release more methane (also called swamp gas) and nitrous oxide – both potent greenhouse gases – that provide no net climate benefit.

That’s because these gases are formed when there is not enough oxygen in the soil or sediment, the same conditions that promote carbon accumulation. To know exactly what is going on requires technically demanding measurements.

And then there are the calcifying animals and plants that grow in these habitats, especially seagrass meadows. The band-like leaves of seagrass are often covered with a white crust of peeled worms and calcified algae. When these organisms make their calcium carbonate cover, CO₂ is produced.

On an underwater meadow in Florida, more CO₂ was released than removed by the seagrass itself. In other places, conditions can promote a chemical reaction between dissolved CO₂ and carbonate in the sediment, resulting in: extra carbon absorption. Again, advanced measurements are needed at each location to determine the significance of these effects.

Mediterranean seagrass encrusted with calcified algae and carbonate shell worms. Credit: David Luquet/CNRS & Sorbonne Universit, Author Provided



Finally, there is the future to think about. Will restored coastal ecosystems withstand the ravages of climate change, including heat waves, storms and sea level rise? And will they be managed well enough to protect against encroachments from agriculture, aquaculture, tourism and other industries and activities that may have wiped out the habitat?

Efforts still need to be made to halt and, where possible, reverse the global loss of coastal vegetation. After all, blue carbon habitats are more than carbon sinks – they also protect communities from storms, nurture biodiversity and species targeted by fisheries, and improve water quality.

We fervently hope that future protection of blue carbon habitats will be effective and that global warming can be kept below the thresholds considered critical to their survival, ranging from 2.3°C to 3.7°C above the pre-industrial level. Unfortunately, that is far from certain. And if those temperature thresholds are exceeded, newly accumulated carbon stocks can be returned to the atmosphere when the vegetation is gone to prevent the sediment from eroding.

Since the extent of long-term carbon removal and storage by blue carbon habitats is so uncertain, it is too risky to rely on it as a means of offsetting persistent emissions. The consequences of not delivering are too great. The priority should therefore be to double the emission reductions, only using carbon removal methods to reach net zero where we are confident they will work.

Carbon removal using ‘blue carbon’ habitats can be ‘uncertain and unreliable’

Provided by The Conversation







This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.