Why watermelons are so expensive at Coles and Woolworths

Australians are shocked by the price of watermelons in supermarkets across Australia – and they won’t drop anytime soon.

Whole watermelons sell for $34 each in Woolworths stores, while at Coles a whole fruit sells for $28.

Harris Farm put a whole watermelon online for $21.

So what’s the reason behind the huge prices?

“We pay farmers the market price for their produce, which can vary throughout the year due to weather, seasonality, supply and demand,” said a Woolworths spokesperson.

“We are currently paying a lot more to our suppliers for watermelon due to the reduced supply on the market and persistent bad weather in key growing regions.”

The peak season for watermelons is between December and May, by which time prices are expected to drop.

“Watermelon is currently not in peak season, which affects product availability,” said a Woolworths spokesperson.

‘We operate in a very competitive market and are always trying to find the right balance, so that suppliers get a fair market price and our customers have access to affordable fresh products.’