Why was Peru President Pedro Castillo impeached?

Peru’s former president, Pedro Castillo, has been arrested after being removed from office by Congress in an impeachment trial.

Leftist leader Castillo announced on Wednesday that he would dissolve Congress, introduce a curfew and use emergency powers to call new elections.

The move was condemned by the constitutional court as a “coup d’état” and lawmakers soon met and voted overwhelmingly to remove Castillo.

The former president was later arrested and charged with the crimes of “rebellion” and “conspiracy” for violating the constitutional order.

Hours after the impeachment, Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as Peru’s new president.

Let’s take a closer look at how the dramatic events unfolded in Peru and what might happen next.

Why was Castillo impeached?

Castillo announced plans to “temporarily” dissolve the legislature and rule by decree to “restore the rule of law and democracy” in Peru.

The move was widely condemned as an attempted “coup”. Several government ministers resigned in protest, and Congress quickly held an impeachment trial, overwhelmingly voting to remove Castillo by 101 votes out of a possible 130.

“We condemn the violation of the constitutional order,” federal prosecutors said in a statement.

“Peru’s political constitution enshrines the separation of powers and establishes that Peru is a democratic and sovereign republic… No authority can place itself above the constitution and must abide by constitutional mandates.”

It was Castillo’s third time facing an impeachment attempt since taking office in July 2021.

The latest legal battle began in October when prosecutors filed a constitutional complaint alleging that Castillo ran a “criminal organization” that took advantage of state contracts and obstructed investigations.

The Peruvian Congress last week issued a subpoena for Castillo over corruption allegations that he rejected, accusing his rivals of “blowing up democracy and ignoring our people’s right to choose”.

Why was Castillo in conflict with Congress?

The government of Castillo, a former rural school teacher, suffered months of political instability. He and members of his family face six corruption investigations. He has denied any allegation.

Castillo previously survived two impeachment attempts, the first of which was last December. A relatively small group of opposition lawmakers at the time cited an investigation by prosecutors into illegal funding of the governing party. To impeach the president, two-thirds of the 130 lawmakers must vote in favor. Only 46 voted in favour.

Congress tried again to impeach Castillo in March for “permanent moral incompetence,” a term enshrined in the Peruvian constitution that experts say has no objective definition and that Congress has used more than six times since 2017 to trying to remove presidents. The attempt failed, this time by only 55 votes.

In October, five of Castillo’s allies were arrested on corruption charges. In August, his sister-in-law, Yenifer Paredes, was sentenced to 30 months in pre-trial detention. Prosecutors alleged that Paredes was involved in a plan to hand over contracts to allies of the president in his home region. She has not been charged with a crime.

In November, Castillo accepted the resignation of the then prime minister and strong ally, Anibal Torres, marking the departure of the fourth prime minister in Castillo’s term.

Torres had challenged Congress to hold a vote of confidence and resigned after the legislative body refused to do so.

Castillo ran on a leftist platform that promised a fairer economic system, but he has largely ruled as a moderate.

In November, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Peru’s capital to demand Castillo’s resignation.

Castillo has previously said he was the victim of a campaign to remove him from power.

Why was Castillo arrested?

After the impeachment vote, Castillo was arrested as he traveled to the Mexican embassy to seek asylum, according to a police report published by the local press.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show police intercepting his car to take him into custody.

The prosecution said on Wednesday that Castillo had been arrested on charges of the crimes of “rebellion” and “conspiracy” for violating constitutional order.

Castillo was transferred to a police station in eastern Lima, where former President Alberto Fujimori, impeached by Congress in 2000, is serving his sentence on corruption charges.

Hundreds of people protested after the impeachment, some of whom supported the former president, while others celebrated the removal.

Who is the new chairman?

After the impeachment, Boluarte, 60, was sworn in as the new president. She is a lawyer by training and Peru’s first female president.

“I call for a political truce to install a government of national unity,” she said in her maiden speech as Peru’s sixth president in barely five years.

“I ask for time, precious time to save the country from corruption and misgovernment,” she said, adding that a new cabinet will include all political parties.

Boluarte criticized Castillo’s decision to dissolve Congress as an “attempted coup”.

She had distanced herself from Castillo in recent weeks and resigned from her role as cabinet minister.

Boluarte has proven to be someone who “goes with the flow,” said analyst Andres Calderon, noting how she quickly distanced herself from the polarizing Marxist founder of her socialist party, Vladimir Cerron.