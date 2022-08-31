Why was Gorbachev so popular in West, so unpopular in Russia?

Mikhail Gorbachev’s death on Wednesday sparked gushing tributes from across the West, but far less a response in Russia. FRANCE 24 examines why Gorbachev is glorified in the West for his role in ending the Cold War, but scorned in Russia for overseeing the collapse of the Soviet Union, which fueled the economic collapse of Russia’s dark 1990s. caused.

Reactions to Gorbachev’s death varied widely between most of the West on the one hand and Russia and China on the other.

Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union from 1985 to 1991, was a “man of peace whose choices opened a path of freedom for the Russians,” said French President Emmanuel Macron. “His commitment to peace in Europe has changed our shared history.”

Perhaps the most effusive praise came from former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who grew up under communist tyranny in East Germany. Merkel praised Gorbachev as a “unique world politician” who was “an example of how a single statesman can change the world for the better”.

But when Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolence to Gorbachev’s family on Tuesday, he stuck to stating facts – saying that “he led our country through a period of complex and dramatic changes and massive foreign policy, economic and social challenges”.

FRANCE 24 discussed with our Russia correspondent Nick Holdsworth why Gorbachev is so popular in the West and not popular in Russia.

How quickly did British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and US President Ronald Reagan identify Gorbachev as a viable partner? And why did they do that?

The most significant change in the late Cold War came when Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa Gorbachev met Mrs Thatcher in London in 1984, before he became Soviet leader. In Gorbachev, Mrs. Thatcher saw someone who was thoughtful and not rigid in his thinking. And Raisa was a real asset; she wasn’t a politician, but she certainly had diplomatic skills. Ms Thatcher and her husband Denis got on well with them on a personal level.

As we know, Reagan had a very close relationship with Mrs. Thatcher, so Gorbachev’s relationship with Reagan was really based on the good rapport he had previously developed with her. A close relationship developed between Gorbachev and Reagan during the Reykjavik Summit in 1986. And Pavel Palazhchenko, Gorbachev’s translator and gatekeeper, was a big part of the picture. You had a very, very good interpreter who understood the political situation and its nuances.

Why was Gorbachev so elevated in the West after the fall of the Iron Curtain? And do you think this great reputation will last?

Gorbachev understood his place in history; he understood that the Soviet Union needed reform—that it needed a much better relationship with the West, and that it had no future unless it abandoned its attitude to the Cold War.

Gorbachev also had an innate charm. He came from the south of Russia and the people there are known for being gentler in the way they handle problems. And he had the right people around him.

I think Gorbachev’s reputation in the West will last. His greatest achievement was to oversee the shift from the Soviet Union to the Russian Federation without nuclear war. This really could have collapsed – there were clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh [in the Caucasus] and the Baltics when the Soviet Union fell apart, but things could have escalated a lot and they didn’t. Gorbachev was very much aware that parts of the communist bloc had nuclear weapons on their territory when communism fell — and he oversaw such things as the transfer of nuclear warheads from places like East Germany.

We came close to disaster and we didn’t get there – and I think that was Gorbachev’s great achievement, which will live on in people’s memories.

What explains the very negative perception of Gorbachev in Russia? Why does he seem to be taking so much of the blame for Russia’s precipitous economic and demographic collapse in the 1990s after the fall of communism, rather than then President Boris Yeltsin and his liberal economic reformers?

Gorbachev sincerely believed that he could reform the Soviet Union while retaining the power of the Communist Party, but he did not understand, as did his predecessor Yuri Andropov, that the power of the Communist Party was the Soviet Union. Gorbachev launched a wave of reforms – perestroika; glasnost — and the momentum of these moves took the power away from him. So he was a victim of the forces he set in motion and in this way people blamed him for the collapse of the Soviet Union and the dire situation in Russia in the 1990s.

And it was just a complete collapse in the early 1990s. I have a friend who was 14 when the Soviet Union fell. She lived in the provinces. Her family had a savings account for her to buy a car when she turned 18 — what would have been in 1995. But when she turned 18, due to hyperinflation, it was just enough to buy a new pair of shoes.

The Russians went from relatively benign, stable economic standards — when the price of things like Lada cars stayed the same — to anything that went pretty much overnight. It was a huge shock that Russia went through.

Part of the reason why Gorbachev is blamed more than anyone for what happened dates back to this period in 1991, when Gorbachev was a dead man who walked and Yeltsin floated. Every day he criticized Gorbachev and all this was broadcast on television.

Yeltsin was an ignorant populist; [by contrast with the intellectual Gorbachev, his earthy style] seemed to be so different from what the Russians had had before. I remember my landlady in Moscow going to vote for the first time ever, in 1996. I remember coming out of the voting booth beaming, raising her thumbs and saying, “I voted for Yeltsin!” She loved him.

Gorbachev didn’t have that common sense – so Yeltsin was able to run rings around him.

Then you have those liberal reformers and western neoliberals advising economic shock therapy and stuff like that. There were some voices [within Yeltsin’s government] say we need to ease the transition with price controls and what have you got. So [seeing as he was in charge as Russian president from 1991] it was Yeltsin’s responsibility, the speed of change.

But people had already identified Gorbachev as the man who made things fall apart and the image had stuck.

More recently, I remember the editor of the Echo of Moscow – the independent radio station that was shut down – saying that Gorbachev was shocked by the invasion of Ukraine, but that it was not his place to say anything.

Gorbachev didn’t really defend his legacy; he was always timid, cautious. But his legacy could be viewed as very positive in Russia later on, as some of the more conscious Russians — those who didn’t leave — reassess what they had then compared to what came after.

It is striking how much contempt the Chinese Communist Party has shown towards Gorbachev for allowing reforms to collapse. Do you think Gorbachev will continue to be a case study for what not to do in Beijing?

Yes – with China under President Xi Jinping you have a situation where party control is absolute, and from their perspective the horrors of the collapse of the Soviet Union do indeed offer a lesson in what not to do. Gorbachev is a bit of a bogeyman for China, not to imitate.

The other lesson China can learn from Gorbachev is to ensure that people continue to get consumer goods, that they are distracted from politics and not think about change. By the time Gorbachev took over, the Soviet Union was in many ways already a flea market, but if Gorbachev had made sure that people were really well-fed, well-paid and had consumer goods, things might have turned out differently.