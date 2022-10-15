Why USA Network’s Colony Is Still Missed

The fate of the main character family in the series, the Bowmans, is left up in the air as they spent the first two seasons in an alien-controlled colony in Los Angeles, California and the third season in a colony in Seattle, Washington. The people in the colonies are being used as pawns by the invaders in an intergalactic war that they are separated to be a part of. Unfortunately, we will never get the payout from this storyline.

Colony is another example of an ambitious line of storytellers who never found the right home for their show. It was probably an expensive series to produce, with a large number of special effects and set pieces. This has always been an ominous dichotomy in the production of science fiction: viewers want to see brilliant, dystopian images the genre can display, but the lack of faith on the part of the network executives destroys all opportunities for the public to enjoy.

The acting was really good

Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies are no strangers to TV. Holloway played on Lostand Callies on The living Dead and Jailbreak. Their chemistry as a couple hiding secrets from each other in the middle of the apocalypse was interesting with a lot of growth potential, especially as the audience knew things about each person that neither character knew early on in the series.

The wildcard in the series was Alan Snyder (Peter Jacobson). Snyder was chosen by the alien invaders as the human leader of the Los Angeles colony, the person who would command the invaders on the ground floor. The subject of humans being used as ships for alien control is one that is discussed superbly on this show, as Snyder doesn’t seem to have any leadership qualities at first glance. As we learn more about his ability to wriggle out of a precarious situation, along with his lack of loyalty to other humans, it’s no surprise that he became one of the pieces used by the invaders to control humanity.

These characters were quite complicated as the layers were pulled back more and more each season, and the acting of each of the main protagonists was really something that should have gotten more credit.

Colony explored another side of dystopian alien fiction

Many alien shows and movies choose to show how humans overcome an alien invasion the moment it happens. We see the invaders taking over the planet. We see the people who have the strength and skills to survive the deadly attacks, and we see who the leaders of the aliens are. Colony decided to take a completely different path in their version of post-apocalyptic dystopia.