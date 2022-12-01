Why Tyson Fury’s ‘loaded gun’ WON’T help him in Derek Chisora fight

Tyson Fury raised his eyebrows when he revealed he will have a “loaded gun” when he fights Derek Chisora ​​on Saturday night.

But a urologist has now expressed contempt for the gypsy king’s celibate tactics, saying it will have no “meaningful impact” on his performance.

Fury, who will defend his WBC heavyweight title at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, claimed he has now abstained from all sexual activity for seven weeks so that he can be ‘tested completely off the top of my head’.

However, urologist and sexual medicine specialist Dr. Ashley Winter took issue with the controversial star’s claim.

Tyson Fury earlier this week revealed his ‘new method’ of holding a ‘loaded gun’ ahead of his fight against Derek Chisora

But a top urologist has said the boxer’s celibacy tactics will backfire and he will simply ejaculate in his sleep or “re-absorb the fluids”

WHAT IS SPERM RESERVATION? Semen retention has been practiced since ancient times and is an important tenet of Taoism – a Chinese philosophy dating back to the 4th century BC. It claims that keeping sperm in the body maintains energy reserves, while ‘wasting’ sperm weakens it. But this has been labeled “medical nonsense” by doctors, with no evidence that sperm retention has any benefits. Regular ejaculation has even been linked to better health, including a lower risk of prostate cancer and premature death. Any reported benefits — which proponents say range from increased productivity to less bloating — are just anecdotal. It is thought to have sparked ‘No Nut November’ – an internet trend that started more than a decade ago in which participants avoid masturbation and sex for a month.

Dr Winter, chief medical officer of Odela – an online sexual health clinic, wrote on Twitter: ‘SPERM PRESERVATION IS NOT A PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT IN GOD’S WELL.’

She said, “Urologist here.

“If you don’t ejaculate for seven weeks, you will either 1) come in your sleep or 2) reabsorb the fluid.

“You don’t collect seven weeks’ ejaculate in some sort of holding chamber.

“Second, your testosterone won’t be altered in any meaningful way.”

People on Twitter were quick to respond to Dr. Winter’s response, with one person saying, “I just couldn’t help laughing at ‘holding chamber.'”

Another said, “Otherwise every monk would have been built like Arnold Schwarzenegger, well, the good guys.”

While another said, “You have to admit people’s cartoonish beliefs are kind of fun… the images of a 7-week “swell” are comical [laughing-face emoji].’

The answer came after 34-year-old Fury told Bar stool Sport he “masturbated seven times a day to give me strength.”

But the boxer said this time, as part of a “new method” he was trying out, he would have been “celibate” for the seven weeks leading up to the fight.

Fury said, ‘I’m going in there with a loaded gun, somebody’s gonna be in big trouble.

‘I’m completely blown out of my head. Worth seven weeks.’

Semen retention has been practiced since ancient times and is an important tenet of Taoism – a Chinese philosophy dating back to the 4th century BC.

People on Twitter were quick to respond to Dr Winter’s response, with one person saying, ‘I just couldn’t help laughing at “holding chamber”‘

It claims that keeping sperm in the body maintains energy reserves, while ‘wasting’ sperm weakens it.

But this has been labeled “medical nonsense” by doctors, with no evidence that sperm retention has any benefits.

Regular ejaculation has even been linked to better health, including a lower risk of prostate cancer and premature death.

Any reported benefits — which proponents say range from increased productivity to less bloating — are just anecdotal.

It is thought to have sparked ‘No Nut November’ – an internet trend that started more than a decade ago in which participants avoid masturbation and sex for a month.

NoFap, a community-based porn recovery website, was founded after a 2003 study found that men who don’t masturbate for seven days have higher levels of testosterone.

The group claims that abstaining from ejaculation leads to “a dramatic increase in social confidence, energy levels, concentration levels, mental acuity, motivation, self-esteem, emotional stability, happiness, sexual prowess, and attraction to the opposite sex.”

But in 2016 it was reported that the evidence was sparse and that testosterone can be influenced by several factors, such as age, time of day and physical activity.

It was concluded that masturbation has no negative effects on hormone levels.