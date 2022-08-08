Why this VERY controversial little-known UNO rule is dividing thousands: Skip and +2 rules

The popular family card game UNO has just unveiled a shocking rule that states that players can use their Skip cards to avoid Draw 2s – but only if they are the same suit.

“Skipping has never felt so good,” UNO wrote on their official Twitter account. “If someone plays Draw 2 on you and you have a SAME COLOR Skip card in your hand, you can play it and ‘bounce’ the penalty to the next player!”

UNO also disclosed that if the next player has a Skip card of any suit, they can use it and pass the penalty on.

‘The next player must draw the two cards unless they have a Skip card (of whatever suit) they can play, in which case they pass the penalty on to the next player and so on until no one has a Skip card and there is must pull two. Cards.’

Popular family card game UNO just unveiled a shocking rule that says players can use their Skip cards to fight pesky Draw 2s – but only if they’re the same suit

Poll How do you play UNO? You can’t use a Skip against a Draw 2 – that’s ridiculous 0 votes

I always skip my Draw 2s when I can – it’s a classic move 0 votes

UNO also included the answers to resolve several age-old debates, such as the fact that a player cannot ‘skip’ a Draw 4 card.

“You can’t skip a Draw 4, that’s insane talk,” UNO said.

The official account also revealed that players could not stack cards on top of each other and that people were only allowed to play one card per turn.

“You can only play one card per turn – stacking is not allowed!”

However, UNO admitted that a player could use a ‘Skip’ if two Draw 2s were played during the previous turns.

Thousands were shocked by the revelation and refused to accept the new rule in gameplay

UNO also disclosed that if the next player has a Skip card of any suit, he can use it and pass the penalty on

Thousands were shocked by the revelation and refused to accept the new rule in their gameplay.

“Absolutely not,” said one devoted fan. “I’ve lost enough friendships fighting this rule.”

“I can’t find this in the rules – this is definitely fake!”

While others admitted to using the rule all along.

“This is standard – why are so many people shocked?” asked an avid UNO fan.

“The UNO video game also uses this rule, it’s legit.”