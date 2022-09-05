Why these photos of Jim Chalmers grinning with no-name MPs have got the political world talking

Jim Chalmers posed for photos with a series of backbench Labor MPs at the Jobs and Skills Summit, despite not being on the official invite list.

The treasurer invited backbenchers – including MP for Higgins Michelle Ananda-Rajah, MP for Hunter Dan Repacholi, MP for Swan Zaneta Mascarenhas and MP for Bruce Julian Hill – to sit in Anthony Albanese’s chair when the prime minister was elsewhere.

All backbenchers posted photos of their brief conversation with the treasurer on social media to show their constituents what they’d been up to in Canberra.

The nearly identical photos sparked speculation. dr. Chalmers builds friendly relations with backbenchers as he wants to one day enlist their support to become a Labor leader.

The Australian The newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Nick Tabakoff, claimed the matching photos were a sure sign that Dr. Chalmers hopes to become prime minister one day.

“Chalmers’ photo shoot with the backbenchers was a masterclass in both spin and caucus management on social media: two things every future leadership aspirant holds dear,” he wrote.

Labor said the summit on Thursday and Friday produced several important results, including raising the permanent migration target to 195,000 people a year.

That level was cut by 15 percent to 160,000 a few months before the rise of Covid-19 to ease congestion in the city.

The unemployment rate in Australia is now at its 50-year low of 3.4 percent, but labor shortages have contributed to rising inflation that has pushed real wages down.

“Covid offers us, on a scale, an opportunity to reform our immigration system that we will never get back. I want us to seize that opportunity,” Home Secretary Clare O’Neil said at the summit.

Meanwhile, Employment Secretary Tony Burke identified issues with the Fair Work Act that he hoped to address immediately.

These include providing better access to flexible work arrangements and unpaid parental leave so that families can share work and care responsibilities.

What was announced at the summit? 1. An additional $1 billion in joint federal funding for free TAFE by 2023 and accelerated delivery of 465,000 free TAFE seats; 2. A one-time income credit that allows Retirees who want to work to earn an additional $4,000 during this fiscal year without losing any of their pension; 3. More flexible use of $575 million in the National Housing Infrastructure Facility to invest in social and affordable housing and attract funding from pension funds and other sources of private capital; 4. Modernizing labor relations laws in Australia, including to make negotiations accessible to all workers and businesses; 5. Amendments to the Fair Work Act to improve access to flexible work arrangements, make unpaid parental leave more flexible, and strengthen workers’ protections against discrimination and harassment; 6. Improving access to jobs and training pathways for women, First Nations people, regional Australians and culturally and linguistically diverse people, including equal opportunities for training places, 1,000 digital apprenticeships in the Australian public service and other measures to tackle barriers to employment Reduce; 7. An increase in the permanent cap of the migration program to 195,000 people in 2022-23 to help reduce widespread critical staff shortages; and 8. Extending visas and easing work restrictions for international students to strengthen the skilled workforce pipeline and provide additional funding to resolve the visa backlog.

Mr. Burke wanted to make the ‘overall better off’ test also ‘simple, flexible and fair’.

The government has also committed to establishing a forum to bring unions, businesses and government together to solve construction industry problems, such as mental health and safety issues.

To get wages moving, Sally McManus, head of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, said the country needed new modern options in addition to business negotiations, including multi-employer or industry-wide negotiations.

Business Council of Australia chairman Tim Reed reiterated the organization’s preference to focus on closing negotiations at the enterprise level.

“If we really want real wages to grow sustainably, we need to consistently drive productivity improvements,” he said.

A group has now been set up to bring together the agricultural sector, trade unions and government to tackle the labor shortage crisis.

Agriculture Secretary Murray Watt announced on Friday the creation of the partnership, which will begin advancing some of the agreements emerging from the Jobs and Skills Summit to ensure the sector gets its ‘fair share’.

Senator Watt said it was important to instill the spirit of collaboration from the top to solve the industry’s challenges.

“(This will) ensure that farmers can get the workers they need and to ensure that farmers are protected and respected in their work,” he said.

National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) president Fiona Simson praised the government for the concerted approach but said an additional 9,000 regional places included in the lifting of the permanent migration limit for skilled workers would not meet the needs of the sector.

“It’s not (enough), but we have to keep focusing on the results,” she said.

dr. Chalmers ruled out that the government’s signature childcare policy would emerge from mid-2023 to get women into work faster, after gender equality in the workforce came into the limelight on day one.

“We wanted to make sure that one of the big focuses of this job summit was the untapped economic potential of Australian women who would work more and earn more if we made it easier for them to do that,” he told The Ten’s The Project .

“We would like to fund some of these ideas sooner than we are now, but the reality is we can’t afford it… and instead it will start in July as we originally planned.”