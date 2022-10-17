Why The Watcher ending has left Netflix viewers ‘disappointed’

<!–

Netflix viewers were fuming about the ‘disappointing’ ending of the new horror series The Watcher.

The seven-episode series tells the true story of a couple who were harassed from their dream home by a creepy stalker – and whose identity remains a mystery to this day.

Stars Naomi Watts, 52, and Bobby Cannavale, 51, as a married couple who just moved into their dream home only to be targeted by a stalker, as well as Jennifer Coolidge, 61, as the real estate agent who owned them.

After moving into the New Jersey home at 657 Boulevard, the couple receives cryptic and threatening letters from The Watcher, who wants to force them out of their home.

They seem to have put the mystery to bed when Theodora (Noma Dumezweni), the private detective they hired, confesses to being The Watcher.

Theodora claims to be a previous occupant of the house who she wanted to move out so she could move back in.

However, it is later revealed that the terminally ill neighbor lied and was simply looking to close the family before dying.

The pair have no choice but to move, leaving the mystery of The Watcher’s identity unsolved – as it remains so in real life.

Fans rushed to social media to complain about the lack of resolution at the end of the series, with many calling it “pointless.”

One wrote on Twitter: “Just streamed The Watcher on Netflix.. great plot, terrible ending.”

Another said: ‘The Viewer’s End is arguably the worst end of any piece of cinema I’ve ever had to see. All the directions they could have gone and THAT’s how they end it? Downright horrible.’

“If you’re going to launch The Watcher on Netflix, don’t. Officially the worst ending I’ve ever seen,” a third added:

While other fans felt the ending was satisfying enough as it mimicked the true story: ‘Just finished The Watcher… lots of thoughts atm.’

One wrote: ‘I’ve never seen anything so invested in and seriously annoyed me. Ryan Murphy’s The Watcher. WHO WAS IT? We learned nothing at all. I want to know more! What was that ending?’

“Just finished The Watcher. I know it’s based on a true story, but that ending made the whole series an absolute waste of time,” said one user.

While other fans felt the ending was satisfying enough as it mimicked the true story: ‘Just finished The Watcher… lots of thoughts atm. Really liked the show and its structure, the ending will have divided people but I liked where it went…

“I’m not mad at the end of #TheWatcher like everyone else. In fact, I think there’s something ghostly about that ending and that’s what makes it special.”

Storyline: The Watcher follows a family who moves into a new home and is then terrorized by a stalker; Naomi and Bobby seen with Jennifer Coolidge

The Watcher ran a total of seven episodes, most of which were co-written by Murphy and Brennan.

The first of the two also directed the first and third installments of the series.

According to Metacritic, The Watcher has received mostly mixed reviews and currently has a score of 52 out of 100.

The Watcher is now streaming on Netflix.