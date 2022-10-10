Why the untangling of global supply chains isn’t good news

This article is an on-site version of our Trade Secrets newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Monday

Hello, and welcome to Trade Secrets. Do you remember the global supply chain crisis? What was That everything about? It’s obviously a fortune-telling to say this, but the turmoil in global shipping and logistics that’s been testing us all since late 2020 is fading very quickly. But always alert to the dark cloud in a silver lining, I suggest we be careful what we wish for. mapped waters looks at the bleak outlook for the World Bank and IMF annual meetings this week.

Dark days in the economic ecosystem

First a little detour. We really shouldn’t call them ‘supply chains’. It more accurately reflects the flexible, multi-stranded nature of the global goods trading system to use the less spicy (hence I don’t use it in the headline) “delivery networks” or the even more unsavory “delivery ecosystems”. A chain is useless once the weakest link breaks, but networks and ecosystems find ways to compensate when a branch or node is broken. The hugely important context for the logistics crisis is that the extraordinary increase in shipping and freight rate delays since late 2020 has not stopped a pretty healthy recovery in world trade and economic growth after the first blow of the pandemic.

That pedantic exercise in terminological accuracy out of the way, let’s get on with the show. It is now clear that the crunch is rapidly unraveling. Freight rates and waiting times in ports are falling rapidly. The United States index of logistics managers shows that spare transport capacity is skyrocketing and prices are falling. The New York Fed measuring unit global supply chain pressures, which add up delivery times, backlogs and inventories, have fallen back to levels last seen at the end of 2020.

Inflation remains high, but the Institute of International Finance, whose lead times and cost chart is below, calculates that it is now being driven by the energy shock of the war in Ukraine rather than the cost of supply disruption.

As supply ecosystems malfunctioned last year, the statements fell apart into two base camps. I was on Team Transitory Demand Effect, which argued that it mainly reflected the massive resurgence of consumption and especially consumer durables (e-bikes instead of food delivery) after the lockdowns were lifted, leaving inefficient ports on the west coast of the United States in particular. US came under pressure. The other gang was Team Deep-Seated Supply Problems, which were all about the crisis in globalization and geopolitics and fragile supply networks and under-risks of offshoring and what’s the point. A bit of a simplification, but that’s how the sides lined up.

Well, not to declare the ultimate victory, but the explanation of the question is certainly the most likely for what is changing now. There is much gloom about a future global recession, which, if history is any guide, will hit commodity trade particularly hard. The supply side, on the other hand, has not improved significantly: geopolitics and certainty about the robustness of supply networks are not just rainbows and kittens. And I can’t find anyone who thinks the Port of Los Angeles and its associated trucking services have suddenly brightened up.

Jennifer Bisceglie, chief executive of supply chain consultancy Interos, says it’s about buying behavior. “First, consumers don’t need the same hard goods: they’re going to travel again, they’re buying services again. The second is that there is so much uncertainty in the economy and there is inflation. The third is that companies are in stock and therefore not the same throughput.”

As for the idea that the reduction in congestion reflects a sudden increase in capacity or efficiency, Bisceglie says, “If you wait three years for a big bang change in supply chains based on the pandemic, I think it’s already happened.”

Not all data points align. Flexport, the freight forwarding company that controls these matters, points out that relative demand for consumer durables is still high.

But those numbers are from the past few months. Forward-looking indicators, especially in container shipping, look pretty bleak: orders are declining and the number of “blank departures” where carriers cancel trips are rising. The World Trade Organization is prediction a major slowdown in trade next year.

Phil Levy, chief economist at Flexport, argues that there is a non-linear relationship: “It is very possible that with a relatively small reduction in volumes you could have a major impact on supply chain congestion, much like a highway 90 percent full is pretty good moving, but one that is 99 percent full is at a stalemate.”

Now, of course, I’ve caricatured a bit and provided a stark either-or framing of the various explanations, mostly for ease of explanation and partly to make myself look smarter. Obviously, there are some supply-side issues – the Covid-related closures of ports and trucks in China being one of them – that have exacerbated demand-driven congestion and shipping costs that have been resolved to some extent. Changes are not the same as levels: if we see a severe downturn, there could still be some congestion issues when demand returns to the long-term trend. There may also be some major structural changes in purchasing and supply network patterns that have yet to work themselves out, especially as the geopolitical situation can always get much worse.

However, if you’re looking for an explanation for the past few years of high costs and stifling congestion, the question is likely. It’s a shame it takes the prospect of a major slowdown to prove it – I’d rather have growth with pent up ports than a recession with a smooth sailing – but that’s the way things are.

mapped waters

To quote the name of another FT newsletter, we live in disturbed times. The latest confirmation of this is the biennial Brookings-FT Tracking Index for Global Economic Recovery (Tiger), which showed momentum in the stagnation of the global economy and several countries that were on the brink of recession or had already plunged into recession.

The data was released as global financial officials gathered in Washington this week for the World Bank and IMF’s annual meetings. Both agencies are expected to publish reports warning that the global economy is on the brink of recession.

Any clear news? Yes, if you are India. It is the world’s only major economy to be described as a ‘bright spot’ in the Tiger survey, with strong indicators pointing to robust growth this year and next. (Jonathan Moules)

