Why the Strep A crisis could be the last straw for cash-strapped local chemists

Earlier this month, Dervis Gurol was the only pharmacist in a ten-mile stretch of England’s overcrowded south coast stocking essential medicines that GPs had prescribed to parents terrified their children had contracted a potentially deadly strep A infection. In one day he handed out 300 antibiotic prescriptions.

But just days before, Dervis, 41, of Healthy-U Pharmacy in Saltdean, East Sussex, had been forced to ask his bank for emergency credit to save his business.

How can such a busy drugstore be in such a dire financial situation?

The answer clearly shows how England’s independent community pharmacies are driven to bankruptcy by an NHS system that effectively penalizes them financially every time they dispense a prescription drug, especially when shortages and price increases send drug prices skyrocketing.

A spate of contagious Strep A cases in the UK has resulted in the deaths of at least 24 children in England from invasive Strep A infections alone, as well as scarlet fever (which is caused by the bacteria but is normally less serious).

In response, the UK Health Security Agency urged GPs to have a ‘low threshold’ for prescribing antibiotics to children with Strep A symptoms. This caused a surge in demand for four antibiotics: amoxicillin , penicillin V, azithromycin and cephalexin.

As a result, stocks of these antibiotics dried up and ‘wholesalers’ prices shot up from £1.60 a pack to £15. . . and then to £19,” Dervis told Good Health.

However, as far as the NHS is concerned, the package price remains £1.60 – which is all Dervis is allowed to pay, regardless of what he spends securing much-needed supplies.

“I rolled the dice and paid the extortionate prices because I couldn’t bear the thought of children’s lives being seriously endangered,” he says.

As a result, Dervis says his chemist was the only one able to fill antibiotic prescriptions for a ten-mile stretch of coast around Brighton, much to the relief of countless desperate parents.

But the move threatens the survival of his company, which he has been running since 2018.

“I could lose £20,000 this month if the NHS refuses to acknowledge the supply problem and don’t reimburse me properly,” he says.

If that was a one-time crisis, it might be forgivable. But England’s 6,600 independent pharmacies – and the customers who depend on them – are jeopardized by an NHS system that continually penalizes them financially for filling prescriptions for hundreds of increasingly scarce medicines.

As Dervis explains, ‘The NHS determines how much it will pay us to buy a product, based on what it thinks the price is – that’s the NHS drug rate. Then it withholds 20 percent from that payment, because it expects that we can negotiate a discount with the wholesaler.

‘So if the NHS determines that the fare price is £1, they’re really only paying us 80 pence.

“Usually we can’t get discounts. We swallowed that loss because we want to provide health care,” he says.

“But our losses really add up when a drug on the tariff becomes scarce — if a wholesaler manages to get it, they charge a lot for it.” This problem was bad enough when the stock shortages only affected between five and ten commonly prescribed drugs, as was the case a few years ago.

“However, the prices of some 200 drugs are now significantly above what the government says they are on the tariff,” said Suraj Shah, manager of tariffs and reimbursements for pharmaceuticals at the Independent Pharmacists’ Representative, the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee. PSNC). “That’s the highest level ever.”

When the price of a drug rises significantly above the tariff, the PSNC must go to the Department of Health and Social Care and advocate for an increase in the pharmacy fee for that drug.

This is happening more and more, Suraj Shah told Good Health. Disruptions caused by factors such as Covid and inflationary pressures have contributed to increasing drug shortages and price increases, he says.

But the NHS system is contributing to the deepening crisis, he adds: ‘The drug tariff is based on data collected quarterly by the Department of Health and Social Care, so prices could be months out of date.’

Furthermore, the NHS wants to curb price increases as much as possible to discourage wholesalers from taking advantage, and is therefore reluctant to reimburse pharmacists.

Indeed, the NHS has now referred Britain’s drug wholesalers to its monopoly watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over the current antibiotic pricing issue.

However, Martin Sawer, executive director of the Healthcare Distribution Association, the trade organization that represents drug wholesalers, says distributors themselves have faced skyrocketing prices from manufacturers who – due to the surge in demand caused by the Strep A outbreak – suddenly had to step up. production of antibiotics, for which he says ‘there has been little demand for several years’.

Right in the middle of this are our independent, largely family-run pharmacies.

And drug prices aren’t the only financial disaster they face. Their basic financing agreement with the government was last negotiated in 2015 and now does not take into account rising inflation, staff costs and heating bills. This deal froze funding at £1.27 per item, but it actually costs more than £2.

Since 2015, pharmacy funding has been cut by a quarter in real terms – and about a third of independent community pharmacies will close by 2024, according to an analysis by Ernst & Young.

That’s why The Mail is campaigning for good government funding to save our independent pharmacies, benefiting countless thousands of local people who are often elderly and vulnerable.

The financial perils of these pharmacists are only compounded by waiting to see if the Department of Health and Social Care will increase payments to offset high drug prices.

“There is no certainty about what a new drug price will be until the end of the month,” says Suraj Shah.

“Meanwhile, pharmacists are contractually obligated to dispense these drugs if a doctor prescribes them. They have to do desperate things like borrow money from their own pensions to survive.’

Dervis knows this all too well.

“Every month we lose money on so many drugs,” he says. ‘The heartburn medicine, omeprazole, for example, is on the drug tariff of £2.50, but the wholesalers charge us up to £9 for it. The situation is unsustainable.

“I come to work at 6:30am – we open at 9:00am – and work past 10:00pm, seven days a week to meet patient needs. We cannot afford to hire more staff.

“Recently in one day we received more than 500 calls from anxious people who were often upset and even angry. General practices are funded by the government to employ receptionists and telephone lines. But we’re not.’

Dervis’s deepening crisis is emblematic of a nationwide problem, said Andrew Lane, president of the National Pharmacy Association, which represents independent chemists.

“Pharmacists prioritize patient care by spending hours hunting for antibiotics and paying sky-high prices, even if it means taking a hit for the business.

“So the harder community pharmacists work, the more money they lose. It’s crazy.

“We are the ones who should look anxious parents in the eye and tell them we are sorry that their child’s medication is not available.

“Ministers don’t have to do that – maybe they would take more action to fix this mess.”

Andrew Lane adds: ‘The antibiotic crisis could be the nail in the coffin for some pharmacies.

“If the government continues to ignore our calls for emergency funding, the NHS itself and the millions of people who depend on pharmacies for accessible healthcare will suffer.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Social Care told Good Health: ‘Manufacturers currently have antibiotics available to treat Strep A. We continue to work urgently with manufacturers and wholesalers to expedite deliveries.”

Meanwhile, pharmacists like Dervis continue their fight for survival.

“All I’m looking for is not to lose thousands of pounds at a time when we have absolutely no money left in the pot.”