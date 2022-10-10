Why the Salton Sea is turning into toxic dust

A view of the drying, shrinking Salton Sea and the abandoned playa. Credit: Stan Lim/UCR



The Salton Sea, California’s most polluted inland lake, has lost a third of its water over the past 25 years. New research has determined that a decrease in Colorado River flow is the reason for that contraction.

As the lake dries up, the concentration of salt and chemicals in the remaining water has increased dramatically, causing massive deaths of fish and birds, including endangered species. The dry bottom of the lake, covered with the salty, toxic water, turns into dust that causes breathing problems for local residents.

“It’s an environmental disaster,” said Juan S. Acero Triana, UCR hydrologist and lead author of a new study aimed at understanding water movement on and below Earth’s surface near the Salton Sea.

There are several hypotheses as to why water levels are steadily falling. Some blame climate change and heat for the lake drying up. Others suspect agriculture may be to blame. As irrigation systems become more efficient and crops are adapted to use less water, that means less water gets into the Salton Sea. However, the researchers say that these are not the biggest causes of the decline of the sea.

“Less water from the Colorado River enters the sea, and that’s what’s causing the problem,” said Hoori Ajami, UCR hydrologist, study co-author and principal investigator. This finding and the methods used to obtain it have now been published in the journal Research on water resources.

The researchers considered all important processes that influence the water balance of an endorheic lake such as the Salton Sea, where water flows in but not out to tributaries. Endorheic lakes worldwide have been shrinking in recent decades at what the researchers call an “alarming” rate due to the combined effects of global warming and water diversion for agricultural and industrial purposes.

To understand the reasons for the decline of the Salton Sea, the researchers used a hydrological model that took into account all the processes in the surrounding areas that affect the water balance of the lake, including climate, soil types, land slope and plant growth.

Geographically, the model included data not only about the sea itself, but also the surrounding watershed, streams entering the lake, and the land area that discharged into those streams.

Data for the model has been difficult to find as this is a transboundary basin on the border between California and Baja California Norte, and stakeholders may have been reluctant to share data that could alter previously earned water rights. However, using publicly available data and data mining techniques, UCR researchers were able to simulate long-term water balance dynamics and identify reduced Colorado river flows as the main driver of the Salton Sea shrinking.

“However, it’s not entirely clear whether the decrease in Colorado River’s water supply is more due to global warming drying out the river, or reductions in California allocation levels, or both,” Acero Triana said.

Despite that lingering ambiguity, the researchers say the study should send a message to water management agencies and lawmakers that the Salton Sea basin should be considered part of the Colorado River basin.

“Usually, the sea is considered an independent system, and a catchment-focused approach that takes into account surface and groundwater resources is needed to find a solution,” Ajami said. “As the environmental risks of a shrinking sea increase, all parties must work together to mitigate the danger.”

