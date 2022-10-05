Why the Reserve Bank’s smaller interest rate increase of 0.25% is bad news for home borrowers

The Reserve Bank’s smaller quarter of a percentage point rise could be bad news for home borrowers, with ANZ revising its forecasts for more rate rises in 2023.

The cash rate rose to a nine-year high of 2.6 percent on Tuesday, marking the sixth straight monthly rise to tackle the worst inflation in more than three decades.

Higher inflation – resulting from increased food and petrol prices – means wages buy less, exacerbating pressures on the cost of living.

The RBA’s 0.25 percentage point increase for October fell short of market expectations for a 0.5 percentage point rise, with the news sending Australia’s stock market benchmark S&P/ASX200 up 3.75 percent on Tuesday amid global turmoil.

But the ANZ bank said the smaller RBA hike would simply mean rate rises continue into 2023 rather than ending in 2022 during this monetary tightening cycle.

ANZ’s head of Australian economics, David Plank, has updated his forecasts for the Reserve Bank’s cash rate to hit an 11-year high of 3.6 per cent by May 2023.

“We see the RBA’s decision to slow the pace of rate hikes as extending the duration of the cycle,” he said.

What the banks now expect ANZ: 3.6 percent cash rate in May (up from 3.35 percent cash rate in December) WESTPAC: 3.6 percent cash rate before February 2023 (up from 3.35 percent) COMMONWEALTH BANK: 2.85 percent cash rate in November (up from 2.6 percent) NAB: 2.85 percent cash rate in November

‘The slower pace of interest rate hikes increases the risk that interest rates will have to go higher than previously expected, as demand remains too strong and sentiment is initially boosted by the RBA’s moderation.’

Before this latest rate hike, ANZ was expecting a cash rate of 3.35 per cent in December.

Like ANZ, the futures market also expects a cash rate of 3.6 percent in May next year.

On Tuesday, the Australian Securities Exchange’s 30-day cash rate futures market expected the RBA to raise it to 4.1pc.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe noted on Tuesday that inflation was too high.

“As is the case in most countries, inflation in Australia is too high,” he said.

‘Global factors explain much of this high inflation, but strong domestic demand relative to the economy’s ability to meet this demand also plays a role.’

Inflation in the year to August rose 6.8 per cent, a level more than double the RBA’s target of 2 to 3 per cent, with fruit and vegetable prices rising 18.6 per cent as petrol prices rose 15 per cent.

This measure of headline inflation, also known as the consumer price index, moderated slightly from July’s 7 percent. pace – the fastest since 1990.

Both the RBA and the Ministry of Finance expect inflation this year to reach a new 32-year high of 7.75 per cent.

Retail sales rose 0.6 percent in August, marking the eighth consecutive monthly increase despite a series of interest rate hikes since May – ending the era of the record low cash rate of 0.1 percent.

Consumers continue to spend, having built savings buffers during the 2020 and 2021 shutdowns.

But rising interest rates also limit banks’ ability to lend under Australian Prudential Regulation Authority rules that require them to assess a borrower’s ability to withstand a three percentage point rise in variable mortgage rates.

As a result, the value of new loans fell by 3.4 per cent in August – marking the third consecutive month of decline, new Australian Statistics data showed.

The latest rate hike of 0.25 percentage points means a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 will see their monthly payment rise by $89 to $3,055.

All the major banks had announced on Tuesday evening that they would pass on the RBA’s 25 basis point rise in variable mortgage rates in full.

NAB’s lowest variable rate rises to 4.49 per cent from 4.24 per cent on 14 October.

Large price increases in the year to August RESIDENTIAL BUILDING: Up 20.7 per cent FRUIT AND VEGETABLES: Up 18.6 per cent AUTO FUEL: Up 15 per cent

Westpac’s equivalent rate rises to 4.64 per cent from 4.39 per cent on October 18, as the two-year introductory rate rises to 4.24 per cent from 3.99 per cent.

The Commonwealth Bank’s lowest variable rate rises to 4.44 per cent from 4.19 per cent on 14 October.

The more common variable rate, with less onerous credit card rules, rises to 4.54 percent from 4.29 percent that day.

ANZ’s lowest variable rate rises to 4.44 per cent from 4.19 per cent on 14 October.

RateCity research director Sally Tindall noted that unlike in previous months, banks had issued mortgage rate announcements without delay this time around.

“What a welcome surprise to see two of the big four banks come out quickly to let their mortgage customers know how their interest rates are changing,” she said.