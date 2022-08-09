Why the Reserve Bank and Philip Lowe have let Australian people down with interest, mortgage hikes

Media commentator Alan Jones has accused the Reserve Bank of failing the Australian people by being too slow to raise interest rates.

Cash interest rates remained at a record low of 0.1 percent until May this year, although inflation exceeded the central bank’s target of 2 to 3 percent last year.

But in May, June, July and August, borrowers took in 1.75 percentage points of the rate hikes, pushing the RBA cash rate to a six-year high of 1.85 percent.

As borrowers experienced the strongest rate hikes since 1994, Jones denounced the Reserve Bank for being too slow to raise interest rates.

“The Reserve Bank has failed and the gambler knows it,” he said on his online ADH TV show.

‘Gasoline is rising, food prices are rising, electricity, gas, the mortgage.

“This mob has failed at their job – they didn’t come fast enough.”

Inflation rose 6.1 percent in the period to June, the fastest pace since 1990, when the one-off effect of the introduction of the GST in 2000 and 2001 was removed.

The consumer price index in June last year grew 3.8 percent year-on-year, a level above the RBA’s target of 2 to 3 percent.

Despite this, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said in October 2021 that spot interest rates would not rise, from 0.1 percent, until 2024, when “actual inflation is sustainably within the target range of 2 to 3 percent.” .

“The central scenario for the economy is that this condition will not be met before 2024,” said Dr Lowe.

Warwick McKibbin, who served on the RBA’s board from 2001 to 2011, said last week that the Reserve Bank had made a mistake in postponing rate hikes last year just because the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed the average price of gasoline above $4 billion. 2 per liter floated.

“I have already argued for interest rates to rise in the middle of last year,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

“To make a statement that he had to wait for wages to change, if there was a war in Ukraine, that would also cause inflation – of course, that’s not on the horizon until it happens.

“So the uncertainty just isn’t communicated well enough.”

The Reserve Bank and Treasury both expect headline inflation to hit a 32-year high of 7.75 percent later this year and stay outside the RBA’s 2 to 3 percent target through 2024.

The ANZ back expects spot interest rates to hit a 10-year high of 3.35 percent in November, with interest rate hikes of 0.5 percent in September, October and Melbourne Cup Day.

All the big four banks expect the RBA to increase increases by another 50 basis points in September, marking the fourth consecutive increase of that magnitude.

The May rate hike was the first since November 2010, ending the era of the record-low 0.1 percent spot interest rate in effect since late 2020.

The half percentage point rise in June interest rates was the largest since February 2000.

High inflation and a string of interest rate hikes are leaving Australians feeling gloomy, with the Westpac-Melbourne Institute’s consumer confidence index falling a further 3% in August to a two-year low of 81.2 points.

This was well below the 100 mark, where optimists are more pessimists, with the monthly reading falling for nine straight months.

Sentiment is 22 percent weaker compared to a year ago, despite unemployment falling to a 48-year low of 3.5 percent in June.

Confidence in regional or rural areas fell five percent in August to an all-time low of 72.8 points – the lowest since January 1996, shortly before Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating lost an upcoming election in a landslide.